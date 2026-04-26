Rain eases but gusty storms remain possible in upper Thailand

The Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) said the North, Northeast and East will remain hot as rainfall eases in many areas, while Bangkok is forecast to see hot weather and isolated rain.
The TMD said on Sunday (April 26) that the high-pressure system from China currently covering upper Thailand and the South China Sea is weakening. Southerly and southeasterly winds, which have been bringing moisture from the South China Sea and the Gulf of Thailand into the upper part of the country, are also weakening.
As a result, the North, Northeast and East are expected to remain hot, while rainfall will decrease in many areas. However, isolated thunderstorms and gusty winds are still possible across upper Thailand.
People are advised to take care of their health amid changing weather conditions and to beware of thunderstorms and strong winds.
In the South, easterly and southeasterly winds are prevailing over the Gulf of Thailand, the South and the Andaman Sea, bringing isolated thunderstorms to the region.
The department also warned that from April 28 to May 1, 2026, another high-pressure system from China is expected to extend over the South China Sea and the Northeast, while hot to very hot weather continues across upper Thailand.
This could trigger another round of summer storms, bringing thunderstorms, gusty winds, hail and lightning to some areas. The Northeast, North and East are expected to be affected first, followed later by the Central region, including Bangkok and its vicinity.
North: Day hot. Scattered thundershowers with gust and isolated heavy rain in Mae Hong Son, Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Lampang, Phayao, Nan, Phrae, Uttaradit, Tak, Phitsanulok, and Phetchabun. Minimum temperature 21-25 °C. Maximum temperature 32-38 °C. Southeasterly winds 5-15 km/hr.
Northeast: Scattered thundershowers mostly in Loei, Nong Khai, Bueng Kan, Nong Bua Lamphu, Udon Thani, Chaiyaphum, Yasothon, Amnat Charoen, Nakhon Ratchasima, Buriram, and Ubon Ratchathani. Minimum temperature 22–26 °C. Maximum temperature 32-34 °C. Easterly winds 10-20 km/hr.
Central: Day hot. Isolated thundershowers with gust mostly in Nakhon Sawan, Lopburi, Saraburi, Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya, Kanchanaburi, and Ratchaburi. Minimum temperature 25-27 °C. Maximum temperature 35-38 °C. Southeasterly winds 10-15 km/hr.
East: Day hot. Isolated thundershowers mostly in Nakhon Nayok, Prachinburi, Sa Kaeo, Chachoengsao, Chonburi, Rayong, Chanthaburi, and Trat. Minimum temperature 24-28 °C. Maximum temperature 33-38 °C. Southeasterly winds 15-30 km/hr. Wave height about 1 meter and above 1 meter in thundershower.
South (East Coast): Day hot. Isolated thundershowers mostly in Nakhon Si Thammarat, Pattani, Yala, and Narathiwat. Minimum temperature 23-26 °C. Maximum temperature 33-37 °C. Southeasterly winds 15-30 km/hr. Wave height about 1 meter and above 1 meter in thundershower.
South (West Coast): Day hot. Isolated thundershowers mostly in Phuket, Krabi, Trang, and Satun. Minimum temperature 24-26 °C. Maximum temperature 35–37 °C. Easterly winds 10-30 km/hr. Wave below 1 meter and above 1 meter in thundershower.
Bangkok Metropolitan: Day hot. Isolated thundershowers. Minimum temperature 26-28 °C. Maximum temperature 35-36 °C. Southerly winds 10-20 km/hr.