Rain eases but gusty storms remain possible in upper Thailand

The Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) said the North, Northeast and East will remain hot as rainfall eases in many areas, while Bangkok is forecast to see hot weather and isolated rain.

The TMD said on Sunday (April 26) that the high-pressure system from China currently covering upper Thailand and the South China Sea is weakening. Southerly and southeasterly winds, which have been bringing moisture from the South China Sea and the Gulf of Thailand into the upper part of the country, are also weakening.

As a result, the North, Northeast and East are expected to remain hot, while rainfall will decrease in many areas. However, isolated thunderstorms and gusty winds are still possible across upper Thailand.

People are advised to take care of their health amid changing weather conditions and to beware of thunderstorms and strong winds.