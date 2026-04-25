Summer storms continue as 55 provinces, including Bangkok, stay on alert

The Thai Meteorological Department forecast on Saturday (April 25) that summer storms would continue over the western and lower Northeast, the North, the Central region including Bangkok and surrounding areas, and the East.

The storms are expected to bring thunderstorms, strong winds, hail and heavy rain in some places, with lightning also possible in certain areas.

The department said the weather was being driven by a high-pressure system, or cold air mass, from China spreading over the Northeast and the South China Sea, while upper Thailand remained hot.

People in affected areas have been urged to beware of summer storms by avoiding open spaces, large trees, unstable structures and weak advertising signs.

Farmers are advised to strengthen fruit trees and prepare to protect crops and livestock from possible damage, while also taking care of their health during the changing weather conditions.

In the South, isolated thundershowers are expected because easterly and south-easterly winds are prevailing over the Gulf of Thailand, the South and the Andaman Sea.

In the Gulf of Thailand, waves are forecast at around 1 metre, rising above 1 metre in stormy areas. Mariners have been advised to avoid sailing in areas with thunderstorms.

The department also said dust and haze in the North and upper Central region remained above the standard because the density of hotspots in the North and nearby areas exceeded the atmosphere’s ability to disperse pollution. People have been advised to avoid prolonged time outdoors and wear N95 masks for protection when outside.