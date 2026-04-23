Rayong hit by flooding after storm warning for East

Heavy rain lashed Rayong from the early hours of Thursday, April 23, causing flooding on key roads and disrupting traffic in parts of Mueang district, according to a local traffic update posted on the “Police Mechanics, Mueang Rayong Police Station” Facebook page.
The worst-affected stretch was reported on Sukhumvit Road, particularly from the Tamnanpar entrance in Phe subdistrict, where flash flooding developed at intervals on both inbound and outbound lanes heading towards the city. Authorities warned that the downpour had reduced visibility and left standing water on the road surface while drainage continued.
The flooding came after the Thai Meteorological Department issued Weather Advisory No. 3 (35/2026), warning of summer thunderstorms across upper Thailand from April 23-25. The department said a high-pressure system from China extending over the Northeast and the South China Sea, combined with hot to very hot weather over the upper country, could trigger thunderstorms, gusty winds, hail and lightning in some areas. The warning said the system would first affect parts of the North and Northeast before moving towards the Central region, including Bangkok and its vicinity, and the East.
For eastern Thailand, the department forecast hot weather during the day with isolated thunderstorms, with Sa Kaeo, Chonburi, Rayong, Chanthaburi and Trat listed as the main risk areas. Temperatures were expected to range from 33C to 38C, while waves at sea were forecast to remain below one metre, rising above one metre in areas hit by thunderstorms.
The Meteorological Department urged people in affected areas to stay clear of open spaces, large trees and unstable billboards during severe weather, while farmers were advised to protect crops and livestock from possible damage. In Rayong, motorists were told to drive slowly and remain vigilant as rain and flooding continued to affect road conditions.