Rayong hit by flooding after storm warning for East

Heavy rain lashed Rayong from the early hours of Thursday, April 23, causing flooding on key roads and disrupting traffic in parts of Mueang district, according to a local traffic update posted on the “Police Mechanics, Mueang Rayong Police Station” Facebook page.

Flooding disrupts traffic in Mueang Rayong

The worst-affected stretch was reported on Sukhumvit Road, particularly from the Tamnanpar entrance in Phe subdistrict, where flash flooding developed at intervals on both inbound and outbound lanes heading towards the city. Authorities warned that the downpour had reduced visibility and left standing water on the road surface while drainage continued.