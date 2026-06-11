SCB EIC finds Thai household income falls for first time in six years

The SCB Economic Intelligence Centre (SCB EIC) of Siam Commercial Bank has set out its view on Thai household vulnerability based on findings from the latest nationwide household survey.

It found that incomes had shrunk, spending had been cut, and reliance on assistance and debt remained high despite some easing, putting pressure on consumption ahead.

Thai households are adjusting to a heavy debt burden and face six structural vulnerabilities that could become a drag on the Thai economy.

SCB EIC analysed data from the National Statistical Office’s 2025 Household Socio-Economic Survey, covering a nationwide sample of 57,600 households.

It found that Thai households were still adjusting from very high debt levels in a deleveraging process and were facing structural vulnerabilities that could become a major drag on the Thai economy in the period ahead.