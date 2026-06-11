SCB EIC finds Thai household income falls for first time in six years

The SCB Economic Intelligence Centre (SCB EIC) of Siam Commercial Bank has set out its view on Thai household vulnerability based on findings from the latest nationwide household survey.
It found that incomes had shrunk, spending had been cut, and reliance on assistance and debt remained high despite some easing, putting pressure on consumption ahead.
Thai households are adjusting to a heavy debt burden and face six structural vulnerabilities that could become a drag on the Thai economy.
SCB EIC analysed data from the National Statistical Office’s 2025 Household Socio-Economic Survey, covering a nationwide sample of 57,600 households.
It found that Thai households were still adjusting from very high debt levels in a deleveraging process and were facing structural vulnerabilities that could become a major drag on the Thai economy in the period ahead.
The six key issues to watch are as follows:
Average Thai household income in 2025 fell by 2.5% from the previous survey in 2023, mainly because income from work contracted.
This reflected a slow economic recovery and the problem of household income distribution being concentrated among high-income households.
Household income from assistance payments in 2025 rose 19.4% from 2023, in contrast to all other types of income, which declined.
Households earning no more than THB15,000 a month relied on assistance and non-monetary income combined for almost 60% of total income, reflecting uncertainty in income flows and the economic vulnerability of low-income households.
Average household expenditure in 2025 fell by 5.4% from 2023 in line with weaker purchasing power.
Most households chose to cut non-essential spending, such as consumer goods expenditure, which fell by almost 10%, while trying to keep essential expenses from rising too sharply, such as food, beverages and tobacco, which still expanded slightly by 0.6%.
Households take on less debt overall, but low-income groups borrow more
The 2025 survey on household debt found that overall household debt fell by 11.8% from 2023, while household expenditure also declined.
This reflected deleveraging at the national level amid a slow economic recovery, stricter lending standards and efforts by the household sector to reduce its debt burden.
However, debt risk remained concentrated among households earning no more than THB15,000 a month, the only group whose debt rose, by 1.9%, partly to offset lower income from work and maintain living expenses.
More than 50% of indebted households had income insufficient to cover expenses, especially those earning less than THB15,000 a month, where the share was more than two-thirds.
Most households earning less than THB50,000 a month had to shoulder both essential living expenses and high debt burdens, tightening liquidity and limiting their ability to cope with living costs that are expected to rise in 2026 as inflation accelerates sharply.
A slow recovery in work income, increased reliance on assistance and cautious spending behaviour amid high debt burdens are key factors that will put pressure on private consumption and increase structural risks to the Thai economy in the period ahead.
SCB EIC said dealing with the challenges facing the household sector would require both short- and long-term measures.
The measures include:
Private consumption will continue to be supported by the THB400 billion borrowing emergency decree, which should focus on targeted cost-of-living assistance for vulnerable groups, alongside appropriate debt-relief measures.
Priority should be given to raising income, improving labour skills and strengthening financial resilience, to help reduce reliance on external assistance and borrowing for subsistence in the future.