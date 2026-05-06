Thai Back-to-School Costs Hit 13-Year High Amid Household Squeeze

Funding Gaps and the Debt Burden

Despite the government's 15-year free education policy, the research identifies a near-5,000 baht annual shortfall between state subsidies and the real costs faced by families on lower incomes, with transportation (2,682 baht) and meals (2,574 baht) representing the largest uncovered expenses.

More than a quarter of respondents — 27.1 per cent — said they did not have sufficient funds to meet back-to-school costs. To bridge the gap, 26 per cent turned to formal loans, while 21.7 per cent pawned assets and 15.7 per cent borrowed from relatives.

The proportion relying on formal credit has risen relative to prior years, with researchers noting a shift away from asset pawning as the primary coping mechanism — a trend they say reflects both greater access to formal lending and a depletion of pawnable assets among the most financially stretched households.

To manage the burden, 36.4 per cent of parents said they had cut spending on travel and leisure, 26.9 per cent had reduced outlays on personal clothing and entertainment, and 24.9 per cent reported taking on additional work to supplement their incomes.

A Deeper Crisis in Quality and Wellbeing

The UTCC report goes beyond financial metrics to highlight what it describes as systemic failures in educational outcomes and student welfare.

Thailand's most recent PISA scores place the country significantly below the OECD average across mathematics (394 versus an OECD mean of 472), science (409 versus 485) and reading (379 versus 476) and behind regional peers, including Vietnam and Singapore. Some 61 per cent of parents surveyed said they were concerned that their children would struggle to find employment in the future.

Student wellbeing also emerged as a serious concern: 65.5 per cent of young people reported having experienced bullying, with 83.4 per cent of those incidents occurring within school grounds. Some 68 per cent of students reported burnout and a lack of motivation, while 52 per cent described experiencing profound loneliness.

Policy Demands

In response to the combined financial and social pressures, parents identified several areas where they want greater government action. Tax relief on education expenses was the most commonly cited priority, at 36.9 per cent, followed by direct financial subsidies (34.5 per cent) and transport allowances for students (21.9 per cent). Calls for stricter price controls on school goods were also widespread.

UTCC recommended that the government move towards inflation-indexed subsidies that adjust dynamically for transportation and food costs, prioritising the 5.9 per cent of households earning less than 10,000 baht per month.

Researchers also called for a standardised programme of mental health screening and support in schools, as well as targeted energy subsidies or tax incentives for manufacturers to head off further price rises in the coming academic year.

