PTTEP forecasts record sales, braces for Middle East energy risks

PTT Exploration and Production Plc (PTTEP) expects its average sales volume in the second quarter of 2026 to reach around 560,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day, setting a new record high after achieving sales of 553,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day in the first quarter.

Sermsak Satchawannakul, Senior Vice President of the Finance Division at PTTEP, said the company’s second-quarter performance is expected to be supported mainly by higher crude oil loading in Africa and stable gas production in the Gulf of Thailand, as the company continues to respond to domestic energy demand.

Dubai crude prices in the second quarter of 2026 are expected to remain highly volatile, moving in a range of US$90-110 per barrel, due to unrest in the Middle East, which has affected energy supply and transport routes.

Natural gas prices are expected to average around US$6 per MMBtu. Meanwhile, unit cost in the quarter may rise to around US$30 per barrel of oil equivalent, compared with US$28 in the first quarter, as the company gradually begins some maintenance shutdowns that had been postponed from earlier in the year.