Diesel price relief — PTT, Bangchak cut diesel by 1.5 baht

PTT Oil and Retail Business Plc (OR) and Bangchak Corporation Plc (BCP) cut diesel prices on Friday (April 24, 2026), lowering diesel B7, diesel B20 and OR premium diesel by THB1.50 per litre. Bangchak premium diesel was reduced by THB2 per litre.

Petrol, gasohol 95, gasohol 91, E85 and E20 prices remained unchanged. The latest retail prices in Bangkok, excluding local maintenance tax, are as follows:

Petrol group

Petrol: THB52.04 per litre

Super Power Gasohol 95: THB51.54 per litre (OR)

Gasohol 98+: THB56.04 per litre (Bangchak)

Gasohol 95: THB42.45 per litre

Gasohol 91: THB42.08 per litre

Gasohol E20: THB35.45 per litre

Gasohol E85: THB31.39 per litre

Diesel group