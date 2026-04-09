PTT adjusts oil plan for Middle East crisis, says Songkran fuel secure

PTT Public Company Limited (PTT) said that since unrest in the Middle East and the energy crisis began, PTT Group has adjusted its crude sourcing, production and fuel distribution plans to the fullest extent possible.

Drawing on its international trading capability and global network of partners, the group has continued securing crude from alternative sources to replace Middle East supply, which accounts for a major share of feedstock used in domestic refining.

These sources include the United States, Brazil, Nigeria, Angola, Libya, Australia and Malaysia.

Even as crude prices, freight charges and insurance costs have risen sharply and remained highly volatile, the group said it is continuing to invest in oil and natural gas fields overseas to strengthen energy security.