PTT adjusts oil plan for Middle East crisis, says Songkran fuel secure

PTT Public Company Limited (PTT) said that since unrest in the Middle East and the energy crisis began, PTT Group has adjusted its crude sourcing, production and fuel distribution plans to the fullest extent possible.
Drawing on its international trading capability and global network of partners, the group has continued securing crude from alternative sources to replace Middle East supply, which accounts for a major share of feedstock used in domestic refining.
These sources include the United States, Brazil, Nigeria, Angola, Libya, Australia and Malaysia.
Even as crude prices, freight charges and insurance costs have risen sharply and remained highly volatile, the group said it is continuing to invest in oil and natural gas fields overseas to strengthen energy security.
PTT Group has also prepared to meet oil demand during the Songkran festival to prevent shortages. Its refineries, which account for more than 60% of the country’s capacity, have adjusted production plans by increasing diesel volumes to the market, while assuring the public that refined fuel products will continue to be supplied without interruption.
For fuel distribution to consumers, PTT Oil and Retail Business Public Company Limited (OR) is coordinating with the government to transport fuel from refineries to regional depots through all available channels, pipeline, lorry, rail and ship,24 hours a day, seven days a week, under the highest safety standards.
The company also reaffirmed the readiness of PTT Station service stations on both main and secondary roads with heavy traffic, using data to analyse and assess demand at each station, determine ready-for-sale volumes at service stations, and allocate fuel to public transport operators to support people’s travel.