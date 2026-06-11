DDPM rushes aid as floods hit Krabi, Phang Nga and Trang

The Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM) has reported heavy rain and overflowing waterways in Krabi, Phang Nga and Trang, with floodwater entering homes in several areas.

The department has ordered provincial DDPM offices and regional disaster prevention and mitigation centres to closely monitor the situation, issue warnings and provide swift assistance to affected residents.

DDPM said heavy rain hit several areas, particularly in the South, on the evening of June 10, 2026, causing waterways to overflow and flood homes.

In Krabi, overflowing water affected Khao Yai, Ao Luek and Ao Luek Tai subdistricts in Ao Luek district; Plai Phraya and Khiri Wong subdistricts in Plai Phraya district; and Krabi Yai subdistrict in Mueang district.

Local agencies and the Krabi provincial DDPM office worked together to drain floodwater and evacuate residents to temporary shelters at Tessaban 1 School and Ban Talat Kao Mosque in Krabi Yai subdistrict.

The situation in Ao Luek and Plai Phraya districts has now eased, while Krabi Yai in Mueang district is still experiencing overflowing water because of high tide.