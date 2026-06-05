Thai DDPM warns six southern provinces at risk of flash floods, run-off

FRIDAY, JUNE 05, 2026
Thai DDPM warns six southern provinces at risk of flash floods, run-off

The DDPM has told six southern provinces to monitor weather and water levels, with teams and machinery ready in at-risk areas.

  • Thailand's Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM) has issued a warning for heavy rain, flash floods, and rough seas in southern provinces from June 3 to June 8, 2026.
  • The six provinces on alert for flash floods, forest run-off, and landslides are Ranong, Phang Nga, Phuket, Krabi, Trang, and Satun.
  • A specific warning for strong winds and rough seas is in effect for four of those provinces: Ranong, Phang Nga, Phuket, and Krabi.

Theerapat Kachamat, director-general of the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM), said the Central Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Command had monitored weather conditions and assessed risk factors.

Areas expected to see heavy rain, with possible forest run-off, flash floods, waterlogging, landslides, and strong winds and waves, from Wednesday (June 3, 2026) to Monday (June 8, 2026), are as follows:

Areas under watch for forest run-off, flash floods, waterlogging, and landslides (6 provinces)

  • Ranong
  • Phang Nga
  • Phuket
  • Krabi
  • Trang
  • Satun

Areas under watch for strong winds and waves (4 provinces)

  • Ranong (Mueang Ranong, Suk Samran, and Kapoe districts)
  • Phang Nga (Ko Yao, Takua Thung, Thai Mueang, Takua Pa, and Khura Buri districts)
  • Phuket (all districts)
  • Krabi (Mueang Krabi, Khlong Thom, Ko Lanta, Nuea Khlong, and Ao Luek districts)

Thai DDPM warns six southern provinces at risk of flash floods, run-off

The DDPM has coordinated with the six southern provinces and regional disaster prevention and mitigation centres in the areas to closely monitor the situation and prepare to respond.

Officials have been assigned to continuously monitor local weather and water conditions, while operational teams and disaster-response machinery have been deployed to risk areas so they can respond and assist people promptly.

People can follow warning updates via the THA DISASTER ALERT application and report incidents or request help through the Line account “ปภ.รับแจ้งเหตุ1784”, as well as the 1784 safety hotline, available 24 hours a day, so assistance can be coordinated.

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