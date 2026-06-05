Thai DDPM warns six southern provinces at risk of flash floods, run-off

The DDPM has coordinated with the six southern provinces and regional disaster prevention and mitigation centres in the areas to closely monitor the situation and prepare to respond.

Officials have been assigned to continuously monitor local weather and water conditions, while operational teams and disaster-response machinery have been deployed to risk areas so they can respond and assist people promptly.

People can follow warning updates via the THA DISASTER ALERT application and report incidents or request help through the Line account “ปภ.รับแจ้งเหตุ1784”, as well as the 1784 safety hotline, available 24 hours a day, so assistance can be coordinated.