Monsoon covers Thailand as heavy rain affects 60-70% of areas

The Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) forecast on Friday (June 5, 2026) that upper Thailand would see more rain over the next 24 hours, with heavy rain in some areas.
Very heavy rain is expected in parts of the North, the western side of the Central region, the East, and the west coast of the South, as a fairly strong south-westerly monsoon prevails over the Andaman Sea, Thailand, and the Gulf of Thailand.
People in these areas are advised to prepare for heavy to very heavy rainfall and accumulated rain, which could cause flash floods and run-off, particularly in risk areas near waterways and low-lying zones.
Seas in the upper Andaman Sea and the upper Gulf of Thailand are expected to be fairly rough, with waves 2-3 metres high and above 3 metres in thundershowers.
Mariners in the Andaman Sea and Gulf of Thailand are advised to navigate with caution and avoid areas with thundershowers.
Small boats in the Andaman Sea and the upper Gulf of Thailand should remain ashore during this period.
The North
The Northeast
The Central region
The East
The South (East Coast)
The South (west coast)
Bangkok and the surrounding provinces