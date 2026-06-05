Monsoon covers Thailand as heavy rain affects 60-70% of areas

The Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) forecast on Friday (June 5, 2026) that upper Thailand would see more rain over the next 24 hours, with heavy rain in some areas.

Very heavy rain is expected in parts of the North, the western side of the Central region, the East, and the west coast of the South, as a fairly strong south-westerly monsoon prevails over the Andaman Sea, Thailand, and the Gulf of Thailand.

People in these areas are advised to prepare for heavy to very heavy rainfall and accumulated rain, which could cause flash floods and run-off, particularly in risk areas near waterways and low-lying zones.