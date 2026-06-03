East and South brace for heavy rain as monsoon sweeps Thailand

The Thai Meteorological Department’s forecast for Wednesday (June 3, 2026) warned that the southwest monsoon would bring rainstorms to Thailand, with the East and South among the main areas affected.

The South’s west coast is forecast to see thunderstorms over 80% of the area, while Bangkok and surrounding provinces are also set for thunderstorms.

Over the next 24 hours, heavy to very heavy rain is forecast in some areas of the East and South.

Heavy rain is also expected in some parts of the western side of the North and the Central region, including Bangkok and surrounding provinces, as a rather strong southwest monsoon prevails over the Andaman Sea, Thailand and the Gulf of Thailand.