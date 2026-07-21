Cabinet confirms August 12 as annual national holiday in Thailand

Thailand’s Cabinet has approved the continued observance of August 12 each year as the birth anniversary of Her Majesty Queen Sirikit The Queen Mother and National Mother’s Day, retaining the date as an annual public holiday.

Deputy government spokesperson Ploythalay Laksameesaengchan announced that the date would remain a nationally significant occasion and an official public holiday.

The decision follows the passing of Her Majesty Queen Sirikit The Queen Mother on October 24, 2025, which brought profound grief to people across Thailand.