Cabinet confirms August 12 as annual national holiday in Thailand

Thailand’s Cabinet has approved the continued observance of August 12 each year as the birth anniversary of Her Majesty Queen Sirikit The Queen Mother and National Mother’s Day, retaining the date as an annual public holiday.
Deputy government spokesperson Ploythalay Laksameesaengchan announced that the date would remain a nationally significant occasion and an official public holiday.
The decision follows the passing of Her Majesty Queen Sirikit The Queen Mother on October 24, 2025, which brought profound grief to people across Thailand.
The government highlighted her lifelong royal duties and immense contributions to the country and its people, noting that Thais continue to honour August 12, her birth anniversary, in recognition of her royal benevolence.
His Majesty the King has also graciously ordered a royal merit-making ceremony to commemorate the birth anniversary of Her Majesty Queen Sirikit The Queen Mother.
In view of the significance of the date and the royal ceremony, the Secretariat of the Prime Minister proposed that August 12 remain an annual public holiday, Ploythalay explained.
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