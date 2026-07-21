Cabinet confirms August 12 as annual national holiday in Thailand

TUESDAY, JULY 21, 2026
|The Nation Editorial Team
Cabinet confirms August 12 as annual national holiday in Thailand

Thailand’s Cabinet has retained August 12 as an annual public holiday marking the birth anniversary of Her Majesty Queen Sirikit The Queen Mother and National Mother’s Day.

  • Thailand's Cabinet has approved the continuation of August 12 as an annual public holiday.
  • The date commemorates the birth anniversary of Her Majesty Queen Sirikit The Queen Mother and is also celebrated as National Mother’s Day.
  • The decision to retain the holiday was made to honor the Queen Mother's contributions and benevolence following her passing.

Thailand’s Cabinet has approved the continued observance of August 12 each year as the birth anniversary of Her Majesty Queen Sirikit The Queen Mother and National Mother’s Day, retaining the date as an annual public holiday.

Deputy government spokesperson Ploythalay Laksameesaengchan announced that the date would remain a nationally significant occasion and an official public holiday.

The decision follows the passing of Her Majesty Queen Sirikit The Queen Mother on October 24, 2025, which brought profound grief to people across Thailand.

The government highlighted her lifelong royal duties and immense contributions to the country and its people, noting that Thais continue to honour August 12, her birth anniversary, in recognition of her royal benevolence.

His Majesty the King has also graciously ordered a royal merit-making ceremony to commemorate the birth anniversary of Her Majesty Queen Sirikit The Queen Mother.

In view of the significance of the date and the royal ceremony, the Secretariat of the Prime Minister proposed that August 12 remain an annual public holiday, Ploythalay explained.

Thailand’s remaining public holidays in 2026

July

  • Tuesday, July 28: His Majesty King Maha Vajiralongkorn’s Birthday
  • Wednesday, July 29: Asarnha Bucha Day
  • Thursday, July 30: Buddhist Lent Day

August

  • Wednesday, August 12: Birth anniversary of Her Majesty Queen Sirikit The Queen Mother and National Mother’s Day

October

  • Tuesday, October 13: Navamindra Maharaj Day
  • Friday, October 16: Special public holiday in Bangkok to support the 2026 Annual Meetings of the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank Group
  • Friday, October 23: Chulalongkorn Day

December

  • Saturday, December 5: Birth anniversary of His Majesty King Bhumibol Adulyadej The Great, Thailand’s National Day and National Father’s Day
  • Monday, December 7: Substitute public holiday for the December 5 observances
  • Thursday, December 10: Constitution Day

 

The Nation Editorial Team

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