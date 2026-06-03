Six southern provinces warned of flash floods and forest run-off from June 3-8

The Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM) on Wednesday issued a warning for six southern provinces to monitor possible flash floods and forest run-off from June 3-8, 2026.

The DDPM cited the Southern Meteorological Centre for the west coast, which reported that from June 2-4, a rather strong south-westerly monsoon would prevail over the Andaman Sea and the western coast of southern Thailand.

This will bring more rain to the South’s west coast, with heavy to very heavy rain in some areas, which could trigger flash floods and forest run-off.

Waves in the Andaman Sea are also expected to strengthen. In the upper Andaman Sea, waves are forecast to reach 2-3 metres, and more than 3 metres in thunderstorm areas. In the lower Andaman Sea, waves are expected to be about 3 metres, and more than 2 metres in thunderstorm areas.

The weather outlook for June 2-8 indicates that the western coast of the South will continue to see heavy rain. Areas at risk of heavy rainfall, forest run-off, flash floods, waterlogging, mudslides and strong waves from June 3-8 are as follows.

Six provinces under watch for forest run-off, flash floods, waterlogging and mudslides: