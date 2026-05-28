DDPM warns 71 provinces of floods and landslides

Authorities have warned 71 provinces, including Bangkok, to prepare for possible flash floods, runoff, waterlogging, landslides and strong waves as a stronger monsoon system is expected to affect Thailand from May 28 to June 1.
The Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM) said on Thursday that it had alerted provinces in risk areas to monitor conditions closely and prepare disaster-response machinery and emergency teams for immediate deployment if severe weather causes damage or danger to communities.
DDPM director-general Teerapat Katchamat said the Central Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Command had been following weather developments based on the Thai Meteorological Department’s advisory on heavy to very heavy rain in Thailand and strong waves in the Andaman Sea.
He said provinces had been instructed to track rainfall levels, water conditions and public alerts, particularly in flood-prone areas, where drainage should be accelerated to reduce potential impacts.
“Provinces are asked to monitor rainfall, water levels and issue advance warnings to the public, especially in areas that have repeatedly experienced flooding, and to speed up drainage as much as possible to reduce the impact,” he said.
The department said the warning covers risks from forest runoff, flash floods, waterlogging and landslides across 71 provinces.
In the North, 17 provinces are under watch: Mae Hong Son, Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Lamphun, Lampang, Phayao, Phrae, Nan, Uttaradit, Tak, Sukhothai, Kamphaeng Phet, Phitsanulok, Phichit, Phetchabun, Nakhon Sawan and Uthai Thani.
In the Northeast, 20 provinces have been placed on alert: Loei, Nong Khai, Bueng Kan, Nong Bua Lamphu, Udon Thani, Sakon Nakhon, Nakhon Phanom, Chaiyaphum, Khon Kaen, Maha Sarakham, Kalasin, Mukdahan, Roi Et, Yasothon, Amnat Charoen, Nakhon Ratchasima, Buri Ram, Surin, Si Sa Ket and Ubon Ratchathani.
Another 25 provinces in the Central and Eastern regions are also being monitored: Kanchanaburi, Ratchaburi, Suphan Buri, Chai Nat, Sing Buri, Ang Thong, Ayutthaya, Lopburi, Saraburi, Nakhon Nayok, Prachin Buri, Sa Kaeo, Chachoengsao, Chonburi, Rayong, Chanthaburi, Trat, Phetchaburi, Prachuap Khiri Khan, Pathum Thani, Nonthaburi, Nakhon Pathom, Samut Sakhon, Samut Songkhram and Samut Prakan.
In the South, nine provinces are being closely monitored: Chumphon, Surat Thani, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Ranong, Phang Nga, Phuket, Krabi, Trang and Satun.
DDPM also warned of strong waves along the Andaman coast, particularly in Ranong, Phang Nga and Phuket, including coastal communities and tourist islands that may be affected by rough seas.
The department said all provinces had been told to maintain 24-hour monitoring, prepare pumps and emergency equipment, check evacuation routes and ensure rescue teams can reach vulnerable areas quickly if conditions worsen.
For nature-based tourist sites such as waterfall caves, through-caves, streams and mountain areas, local agencies have been told to issue warnings or close off areas if runoff or landslide risks emerge.
Along the Andaman coast, agencies have been instructed to install warning signs at beaches and ask tourists to avoid swimming during rough-sea conditions. Boat operators and fishermen have also been advised to exercise caution, while temporary boat bans may be imposed if conditions become dangerous.
Residents in risk areas have been urged to follow official alerts from the Thai Meteorological Department and DDPM, move belongings to higher ground where needed, check evacuation routes and avoid travelling through areas affected by fast-flowing water.
“If warnings are issued, people are asked to strictly follow official instructions for the safety of their lives and property,” DDPM said.
The public can follow disaster updates through the THA DISASTER ALERT app, report incidents or request help via the Line account “DDPM 1784”, or call the 1784 safety hotline around the clock.
DDPM Bangkokbiznews