DDPM warns 71 provinces of floods and landslides

Authorities have warned 71 provinces, including Bangkok, to prepare for possible flash floods, runoff, waterlogging, landslides and strong waves as a stronger monsoon system is expected to affect Thailand from May 28 to June 1.

The Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM) said on Thursday that it had alerted provinces in risk areas to monitor conditions closely and prepare disaster-response machinery and emergency teams for immediate deployment if severe weather causes damage or danger to communities.

DDPM director-general Teerapat Katchamat said the Central Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Command had been following weather developments based on the Thai Meteorological Department’s advisory on heavy to very heavy rain in Thailand and strong waves in the Andaman Sea.

He said provinces had been instructed to track rainfall levels, water conditions and public alerts, particularly in flood-prone areas, where drainage should be accelerated to reduce potential impacts.

“Provinces are asked to monitor rainfall, water levels and issue advance warnings to the public, especially in areas that have repeatedly experienced flooding, and to speed up drainage as much as possible to reduce the impact,” he said.