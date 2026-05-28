Vietnam affirms joint growth with Thailand to drive ASEAN economy

The Thailand–Vietnam Friendship Association organised the Thailand–Vietnam Business Forum 2026 under the theme “Growing Together”, with Vietnamese and Thai leaders sharing their vision at the forum to celebrate 50 years of diplomatic relations.

To Lam, General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam and President of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam, and Anutin Charnvirakul, Prime Minister, jointly presented their visions for future Thailand–Vietnam cooperation before government leaders, senior executives, investors and leading private-sector representatives from both countries, who attended in large numbers.

To Lam, General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam and President of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam, said that in today’s world, no country can grow alone.

Thailand and Vietnam need to move forward together to jointly build economic strength and play an important role in the sustainable development of the ASEAN region.

Vietnam has a population of more than 100 million and is growing rapidly as a major manufacturing and industrial base in the region, while Thailand has expertise in a wide range of industries, including automotive, food, energy, trade and services, as well as a strong and highly capable private sector.