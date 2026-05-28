Thai Navy buys Airbus C295 aircraft to boost sea operations

The Royal Thai Navy is acquiring two Airbus C295 aircraft to strengthen its maritime air capability, with the aircraft expected to support transport, patrol, search-and-rescue and emergency medical evacuation missions.
Rear Admiral Parat Rattanachaiphan, spokesman for the Royal Thai Navy, said on Wednesday that Navy commander-in-chief Admiral Pairote Fuangchan had signed an agreement with Airbus Defence and Space for the purchase of two transport aircraft, together with support systems and additional equipment.
The procurement was approved under the required procedures and is intended to enhance the Navy’s ability to operate in what it describes as the “air dimension at sea”, as maritime security challenges become more complex and fast-changing.
The aircraft are Airbus C295 military aircraft, a model used internationally by armed forces in more than 37 countries, with more than 300 aircraft procured worldwide. In Thailand, aircraft in the C295 family are already in service with the Royal Thai Army, providing a platform that can support joint operations between the armed forces, including training, maintenance, logistics and long-term aviation personnel development.
The Navy said the new aircraft would improve maritime patrol capability through modern detection systems and equipment, allowing the force to monitor key strategic sea areas more effectively.
The aircraft are expected to support missions related to the protection of sovereignty and national maritime interests, while also improving the Navy’s ability to respond to emergency situations at sea.
The C295’s operational flexibility was cited as another key advantage. The aircraft is capable of short take-off and landing operations, allowing it to support missions in remote areas, border areas and locations with limited runway facilities.
Its roles will include troop and equipment transport, air delivery, maritime search and rescue during both day and night operations, and Medevac missions during emergencies.
Rear Admiral Parat said the procurement was not merely an increase in the number of aircraft, but part of a broader effort to upgrade the Navy’s ability to integrate maritime and air operations.
He said the aircraft would help the Navy respond more effectively to future maritime threats, public-assistance missions and humanitarian operations under a budget framework that was appropriate, transparent and worthwhile for the country’s long-term interests.