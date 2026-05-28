Thai Navy buys Airbus C295 aircraft to boost sea operations

The Royal Thai Navy is acquiring two Airbus C295 aircraft to strengthen its maritime air capability, with the aircraft expected to support transport, patrol, search-and-rescue and emergency medical evacuation missions.

Rear Admiral Parat Rattanachaiphan, spokesman for the Royal Thai Navy, said on Wednesday that Navy commander-in-chief Admiral Pairote Fuangchan had signed an agreement with Airbus Defence and Space for the purchase of two transport aircraft, together with support systems and additional equipment.

The procurement was approved under the required procedures and is intended to enhance the Navy’s ability to operate in what it describes as the “air dimension at sea”, as maritime security challenges become more complex and fast-changing.

The aircraft are Airbus C295 military aircraft, a model used internationally by armed forces in more than 37 countries, with more than 300 aircraft procured worldwide. In Thailand, aircraft in the C295 family are already in service with the Royal Thai Army, providing a platform that can support joint operations between the armed forces, including training, maintenance, logistics and long-term aviation personnel development.