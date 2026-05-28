5.2m litres of substandard biodiesel seized as Energy Ministry widens fuel probe

The samples were sent for laboratory testing to determine whether they met the specifications and quality standards set by the Department of Energy Business.

Test results showed that all five biodiesel samples failed to meet the required standards. Officials said the findings could constitute a violation of Section 25, paragraph three, of the Fuel Trade Act B.E. 2543 (2000).

Criminal complaint filed against company and directors

Authorities also found that the company possessed more than 200 litres of the fuel, bringing the case under the penalty provisions of Section 49, paragraph two, which applies to oil traders under Section 10.

The offence carries a penalty of up to five years in prison, a fine of up to 500,000 baht, or both.

Thitiphat said officials had seized and impounded all the substandard biodiesel. The Samut Prakan provincial energy office also filed a criminal complaint against Triple S Petroleum and its directors with the Consumer Protection Police Division, under the Central Investigation Bureau, for further investigation.

Probe expands to possible links with other oil firms

Authorities are also expanding the investigation into possible links between Triple S Petroleum and other oil companies.

Officials said they had found connections between Triple S Petroleum and Trillion Oil Co Ltd in Ang Thong province. The Department of Special Investigation is also currently investigating Trillion Petro Trading Co Ltd, another Ang Thong-based firm.

If the latest case is found to meet the criteria for a special case, it will be forwarded to the DSI for further legal action.

Ministry vows crackdown on fuel networks

Thitiphat said the operation was part of Energy Minister Akanat’s policy to inspect oil depots nationwide and take strict legal action against any violations.

“The minister has instructed the task force to inspect every oil depot. If any legal violations are found, strict action must be taken to decisively tackle networks and those behind fuel hoarding, speculation and illegal fuel adulteration,” she said.