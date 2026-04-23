New summer storm lashes North and Northeast with heavy rain and hail

Thailand is facing another burst of summer-storm weather, with the Thai Meteorological Department warning that the North and Northeast will bear the brunt first, bringing thunderstorms, strong winds, hail and isolated heavy rain on Wednesday, April 23. Some areas may also see lightning as the latest system moves in.

In its latest advisory, the department said the fresh spell of volatile weather is being triggered by a high-pressure system, or cold air mass, from China extending across upper Vietnam before spreading over the Northeast and the South China Sea. That has collided with the hot to very hot conditions already covering upper Thailand, creating the conditions for summer storms between April 23 and 25. The department said the first impact zone would be the North, Northeast and East, before the system moves on to the Central region, including Bangkok and its vicinity.

Authorities warned people in affected areas to stay alert to the dangers posed by sudden storms, particularly in open spaces and near large trees, weak structures and unsecured billboards. Farmers were advised to protect fruit trees, livestock and agricultural produce from possible storm damage, while the public was urged to take care of their health as conditions change sharply.