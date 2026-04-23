New summer storm lashes North and Northeast with heavy rain and hail

Thailand is facing another burst of summer-storm weather, with the Thai Meteorological Department warning that the North and Northeast will bear the brunt first, bringing thunderstorms, strong winds, hail and isolated heavy rain on Wednesday, April 23. Some areas may also see lightning as the latest system moves in.
In its latest advisory, the department said the fresh spell of volatile weather is being triggered by a high-pressure system, or cold air mass, from China extending across upper Vietnam before spreading over the Northeast and the South China Sea. That has collided with the hot to very hot conditions already covering upper Thailand, creating the conditions for summer storms between April 23 and 25. The department said the first impact zone would be the North, Northeast and East, before the system moves on to the Central region, including Bangkok and its vicinity.
Authorities warned people in affected areas to stay alert to the dangers posed by sudden storms, particularly in open spaces and near large trees, weak structures and unsecured billboards. Farmers were advised to protect fruit trees, livestock and agricultural produce from possible storm damage, while the public was urged to take care of their health as conditions change sharply.
For the South, the department said scattered thunderstorms are expected in some areas because easterly and southeasterly winds are prevailing over the Gulf of Thailand, the South and the Andaman Sea. Waves in both the Gulf and the Andaman are expected to remain below one metre, though they may rise above one metre in thundery areas. Mariners have been advised to avoid sailing in storm-hit zones.
In Bangkok and nearby provinces, the forecast for the 24 hours from 6am on April 23 to 6am on April 24 calls for hot daytime conditions with thunderstorms covering 10% of the area. Temperatures are forecast to range from 27-29C at the low end to 34-38C at the high end, with southerly winds at 10-20 kilometres an hour. Bangkok’s current official weather feed also points to mostly sunny to hot conditions through much of the day, with only limited rain risk.
The North is expected to see generally hot to very hot weather, with hazy daytime skies and thunderstorms in 20% of the region, along with strong gusts and hail in some areas. Provinces singled out include Chiang Rai, Phayao, Nan, Uttaradit, Phitsanulok and Phetchabun. Temperatures are forecast at 22-28C minimum and 37-42C maximum, with southwesterly winds of 5-15 kilometres an hour.
In the Northeast, conditions are forecast to be hot during the day, with thunderstorms over 30% of the region and the risk of strong winds, hail and isolated heavy rain. Provinces named in the warning include Loei, Nong Khai, Bueng Kan, Nong Bua Lamphu, Udon Thani, Sakon Nakhon, Nakhon Phanom, Khon Kaen, Kalasin, Mukdahan, Roi Et, Yasothon and Amnat Charoen. Temperatures are forecast at 23-27C minimum and 35-39C maximum, with southerly winds of 10-20 kilometres an hour.
The Central region is expected to remain generally hot, with some places reaching very hot conditions and hazy skies during the day. Thunderstorms are forecast over 10% of the area, mainly in Saraburi, Kanchanaburi, Ratchaburi, Nakhon Pathom and Samut Sakhon. Temperatures are forecast at 25-27C minimum and 38-41C maximum, with southerly winds of 10-15 kilometres an hour.
In the East, hot daytime weather is forecast with thunderstorms across 20% of the region, mainly in Sa Kaeo, Chon Buri, Rayong, Chanthaburi and Trat. Temperatures are expected at 25-28C minimum and 33-38C maximum. Southeasterly winds will blow at 10-30 kilometres an hour, with waves below one metre but rising above one metre in stormy areas.
On the eastern coast of the South, hot daytime conditions are forecast with thunderstorms over 10% of the area, mainly in Prachuap Khiri Khan, Chumphon and Surat Thani. Temperatures are expected at 23-26C minimum and 34-38C maximum, with southeasterly winds of 10-30 kilometres an hour. Seas are forecast below one metre, rising above one metre where thunderstorms develop.
On the Andaman side, the forecast points to hot daytime weather and thunderstorms over 20% of the area, mainly in Ranong, Phangnga, Phuket and Krabi. Temperatures are expected to range from 24-27C at the low end to 34-36C at the high end, with easterly winds of 10-30 kilometres an hour. Wave heights are forecast below one metre, rising above one metre in thundery areas.