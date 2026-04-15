TMD warns of hail, gusts and storms across upper Thailand

The Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) has issued its third warning on summer thunderstorms, forecasting unstable weather across upper Thailand from April 16 to 20 as a high-pressure system from China extends over the South China Sea.

In its advisory issued at 11am on April 15, the department said the weather system would strengthen southerly and southeasterly winds over the lower Northeast and the East, while hot to very hot conditions continue across upper Thailand.

China high-pressure system to trigger storms

The combination of the incoming high-pressure system and persistent heat is expected to trigger summer storms in several areas, bringing thunderstorms, gusty winds, hail and lightning.