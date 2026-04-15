TMD warns of hail, gusts and storms across upper Thailand

The Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) has issued its third warning on summer thunderstorms, forecasting unstable weather across upper Thailand from April 16 to 20 as a high-pressure system from China extends over the South China Sea.
In its advisory issued at 11am on April 15, the department said the weather system would strengthen southerly and southeasterly winds over the lower Northeast and the East, while hot to very hot conditions continue across upper Thailand.
The combination of the incoming high-pressure system and persistent heat is expected to trigger summer storms in several areas, bringing thunderstorms, gusty winds, hail and lightning.
The TMD said the Northeast and the East are expected to be affected first, before the weather system spreads to the Central Plains, including Bangkok and its surrounding areas, and later to the North.
The department warned people in upper Thailand to remain cautious during the period of severe weather. Residents have been advised to avoid outdoor areas during storms and to stay away from large trees, unstable structures and unsecured billboards due to the risk of strong winds and lightning.
Farmers have also been urged to prepare for possible damage to crops and livestock.
For the upper Northeast in particular, summer storms are forecast from April 17 to 20, with thunderstorms, strong winds, hail, heavy rain in some areas and possible lightning strikes.
According to the forecast, Maha Sarakham is expected to be affected on April 17.
On April 18, the provinces likely to face storm conditions are Bueng Kan, Sakon Nakhon, Nakhon Phanom, Chaiyaphum, Khon Kaen, Kalasin and Maha Sarakham.
On April 19, the affected areas are expected to expand to Loei, Nong Khai, Bueng Kan, Nong Bua Lamphu, Udon Thani, Sakon Nakhon, Nakhon Phanom, Chaiyaphum, Khon Kaen, Kalasin and Maha Sarakham.
On April 20, Loei, Nong Khai, Bueng Kan, Nong Bua Lamphu, Udon Thani, Khon Kaen and Chaiyaphum are forecast to remain at risk.
The department said the severe weather is being driven by a cold air mass from China spreading over the South China Sea and interacting with hot to very hot conditions over upper Thailand.
The advisory remains in effect from April 15, with the next announcement due at 5am on April 16.