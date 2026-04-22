Upper Thailand braces for summer storms as Bangkok swelters

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 22, 2026
Upper Thailand braces for summer storms as Bangkok swelters

Thailand will stay hot to very hot with isolated thunderstorms on April 22, before summer storms, gusty winds and hail spread across the upper country from April 23-25.

  • Upper Thailand is currently experiencing thunderstorms and gusty winds, with more severe summer storms, including hail, forecast for April 23-25.
  • Bangkok and its vicinity are sweltering in hot and hazy conditions, with maximum temperatures reaching 35-39°C and only a 10% chance of thundershowers.
  • The upcoming summer storms are caused by a high-pressure system from China and will affect the North, Northeast, and East first.
  • The Central region, including Bangkok, will feel the impact of the storms later, after they have passed through the northern and eastern regions.

Upper Thailand braces for summer storms as Bangkok swelters

The Thai Meteorological Department’s weather forecast for Wednesday (April 22) warned that upper Thailand would continue to see thunderstorms and gusty winds in some areas, while Bangkok and vicinity would remain hot with haze during the day, with thundershowers covering 10% of the area.

In its 24-hour forecast, the department said rainfall in upper Thailand would ease, but isolated thundershowers and gusty winds could still occur in some areas.

Hot weather will persist generally, with very hot conditions in parts of the North and the Central region, as a heat-induced low-pressure cell covers upper Thailand while the southerly and south-easterly winds carrying moisture from the Gulf of Thailand and the South China Sea over the Northeast, the East and the upper Gulf of Thailand weaken.

Upper Thailand braces for summer storms as Bangkok swelters

People are advised to take care of their health due to the hot to very hot weather and to beware of thundershowers and gusty winds during this period.

In addition, during April 23-25, 2026, upper Thailand will face summer storms, with thunderstorms, gusty winds and hail in some areas, as well as possible lightning.

The North, Northeast and East will be affected first, while the Central region, including Bangkok and vicinity, will feel the impact later, as another high-pressure system, or cold air mass, from China extends over the South China Sea and the Northeast, while upper Thailand remains hot to very hot.

Weather forecast for Thailand from 6am Wednesday (April 22) to 6am Thursday (April 23).

Bangkok and vicinity

  • Hot with haze during the day, with thundershowers in 10% of the area.
  • Minimum temperature 27-29°C
  • Maximum temperature 35-39°C
  • Southerly winds 10-15 km/h.

Northern region

  • Generally hot to very hot with haze during the day, with thundershowers in 10% of the area and gusty winds in some places, mostly in Nan, Tak, Phitsanulok and Phetchabun.
  • Minimum temperature 22-27°C
  • Maximum temperature 37-42°C
  • South-westerly winds 5-15 km/h.

Northeastern region

  • Hot during the day, with thundershowers in 10% of the area and gusty winds in some places in Loei, Bueng Kan, Chaiyaphum, Nakhon Ratchasima, Buri Ram and Surin.
  • Minimum temperature 22-26°C
  • Maximum temperature 36-39°C
  • South-easterly winds 10-15 km/h.

Central region

  • Generally hot to very hot with haze during the day, with thundershowers in 10% of the area, mostly in Lop Buri, Saraburi and Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya.
  • Minimum temperature 25-27°C
  • Maximum temperature 38-42°C
  • Southerly winds 10-15 km/h.

Eastern region

  • Generally hot, with thundershowers in 20% of the area and gusty winds in some places, mainly in Nakhon Nayok, Prachin Buri, Sa Kaeo, Chon Buri, Rayong, Chanthaburi and Trat.
  • Minimum temperature 24-29°C
  • Maximum temperature 33-39°C
  • Southerly winds 10-30 km/h
  • Waves below 1 metre, rising above 1 metre in thundershowers.

Southern region (east coast)

  • Hot during the day, with thundershowers in 10% of the area, mainly in Phetchaburi, Prachuap Khiri Khan, Chumphon and Surat Thani.
  • Minimum temperature 23-26°C
  • Maximum temperature 34-38°C
  • South-easterly winds 10-30 km/h
  • Waves below 1 metre, rising above 1 metre in thundershowers.

Southern region (west coast)

  • Hot during the day, with thundershowers in 20% of the area, mainly in Ranong, Phang Nga, Phuket, Krabi and Trang.
  • Minimum temperature 24-27°C
  • Maximum temperature 34-37°C
  • Easterly winds 10-30 km/h
  • Waves below 1 metre, rising above 1 metre in thundershowers.
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