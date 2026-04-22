Upper Thailand braces for summer storms as Bangkok swelters

The Thai Meteorological Department’s weather forecast for Wednesday (April 22) warned that upper Thailand would continue to see thunderstorms and gusty winds in some areas, while Bangkok and vicinity would remain hot with haze during the day, with thundershowers covering 10% of the area.

In its 24-hour forecast, the department said rainfall in upper Thailand would ease, but isolated thundershowers and gusty winds could still occur in some areas.

Hot weather will persist generally, with very hot conditions in parts of the North and the Central region, as a heat-induced low-pressure cell covers upper Thailand while the southerly and south-easterly winds carrying moisture from the Gulf of Thailand and the South China Sea over the Northeast, the East and the upper Gulf of Thailand weaken.