Summer storms hit seven provinces, damage 268 homes

Summer storms damaged 268 homes across seven provinces after strong winds swept through several parts of the country overnight, prompting emergency deployments and fresh public warnings from the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM).
The agency said the damage covered 10 districts, 21 subdistricts and 65 villages, with provincial officials, volunteers and local agencies already sent in to provide initial assistance.
According to DDPM, Yasothon recorded the heaviest housing damage, with 146 homes affected across three districts, followed by Lop Buri with 70 damaged homes and Ubon Ratchathani with 43. In Amnat Charoen, nine homes were damaged, while officials were also assessing losses in Surin and Nakhon Ratchasima. At Nakhon Ratchasima railway station, part of the platform roof structure near platforms 2 and 3 was damaged, although train services were not disrupted.
In Prachin Buri, the storm also brought down seven 115kV transmission towers and 17 distribution poles near Ban Khok Hom in Kabin Buri district, disrupting the local power system. Authorities said electricity supply was expected to be fully restored on April 19.
DDPM director-general Teerapat Kachamat said the department had already placed disaster-response machinery in affected areas to help clear damaged homes, fallen trees and collapsed electricity poles. The agency said it had earlier warned people in 60 provinces, including Bangkok, to brace for thunderstorms and strong winds from April 16 to 20. The Thai Meteorological Department separately warned that upper Thailand could face summer storms, gusty winds, hail and lightning during the same period.
Authorities urged residents to avoid open spaces, large trees and unstable structures during storms, while farmers were advised to protect crops and livestock from possible damage. DDPM said people could continue to follow official updates through the Thai Disaster Alert application and the agency’s social media channels.