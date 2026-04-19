Summer storms hit seven provinces, damage 268 homes

Summer storms damaged 268 homes across seven provinces after strong winds swept through several parts of the country overnight, prompting emergency deployments and fresh public warnings from the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM).

The agency said the damage covered 10 districts, 21 subdistricts and 65 villages, with provincial officials, volunteers and local agencies already sent in to provide initial assistance.

Yasothon and Lop Buri among the hardest hit

According to DDPM, Yasothon recorded the heaviest housing damage, with 146 homes affected across three districts, followed by Lop Buri with 70 damaged homes and Ubon Ratchathani with 43. In Amnat Charoen, nine homes were damaged, while officials were also assessing losses in Surin and Nakhon Ratchasima. At Nakhon Ratchasima railway station, part of the platform roof structure near platforms 2 and 3 was damaged, although train services were not disrupted.