TAT launches WILD AWAKE JOURNEY to promote green-season conservation travel

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) is transforming Thai tourism by inviting younger travellers to become forest guardians through the WILD AWAKE JOURNEY campaign, promoting responsible travel while offering special deals that help protect the planet and wildlife.

Travel trends this year are no longer just about checking in and taking beautiful photos. Global tourism is increasingly moving towards journeys that create meaning and healing.

The Tourism Authority of Thailand, through its domestic marketing division, has officially kicked off the creative campaign “WILD AWAKE JOURNEY: New Friends in the Big Forest” under the concept “Awake Your New Moment”.

The project aims to drive regenerative and conservation tourism, shifting the role of travellers from general consumers to responsible “guardians” of forests and the environment.

Apichai Chatchalermkit, TAT deputy governor for domestic marketing, said that during this year’s green season, TAT aims to transform travel into a new dimension by creating meaningful interaction between visitors, nature, wildlife and local communities.

The campaign particularly promotes wildlife conservation tourism, inviting people to connect more deeply with the world of wild animals through Thailand’s ecosystems, which rank among the region’s richest in biodiversity.

The goal is to ensure that every travel memory creates value not only for visitors, but also for all living creatures in the forest.