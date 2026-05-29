TAT, Vietnam Airlines sign MOU to boost tourism and air links

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Vietnam Airlines to jointly advance marketing and air connectivity, particularly the opening of new routes between Thailand and Vietnam, on Thursday (May 28, 2026).
The signing was part of co-operation between the two countries as they marked the 50th anniversary of Thai-Vietnamese diplomatic relations and the official visit to Thailand by General To Lam, General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam and President of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam, from Wednesday (May 27, 2026) to Friday (May 29, 2026).
On the occasion, the leaders of the two countries, Anutin Charnvirakul, Prime Minister of Thailand, and General To Lam, delivered keynote addresses at the Thailand-Vietnam Business Forum on Thursday (May 28, 2026) at The Ritz-Carlton, Bangkok.
Thapanee Kiatphaibool, Governor of TAT, said TAT was ready to promote the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership (CSP) between Thailand and Vietnam in concrete terms by supporting air connectivity so that tourism travel between the two countries would be seamless.
Under the cooperation between TAT and Vietnam Airlines, the two sides will jointly promote the market and support the opening of new routes between Thailand and Vietnam.
This will not only make travel between people of the two countries more convenient, but also enhance regional tourism connectivity within ASEAN.
TAT is pleased to work with Vietnam Airlines to support the opening of routes and increase international flights, including the Hanoi-Bangkok, Ho Chi Minh City-Bangkok, Da Nang-Bangkok, Ho Chi Minh City-Phuket and Hanoi-Chiang Mai routes.
The two sides will also conduct joint marketing in various forms, including shared booths at international sales promotion events, co-produced tourism publicity materials, and familiarisation trips for tour operators, the media and influencers to promote tourism and further strengthen Thailand as a popular destination for Vietnamese and foreign tourists.
The MOU between TAT and Vietnam Airlines was signed by Thapanee Kiatphaibool, Governor of TAT, and Le Hong Ha, Chief Executive Officer of Vietnam Airlines, on Thursday (May 28, 2026) at Kimpton Maa-Lai Bangkok during the official visit to Thailand by General To Lam, General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam and President of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam, from Wednesday (May 27, 2026) to Friday (May 29, 2026).
Promoting connectivity is one of the key agendas the two countries are jointly advancing.
In addition to the co-operation signed with TAT, Vietnam Airlines also signed MOUs with Airports of Thailand Public Company Limited and the Thai Travel Agents Association on the same day.
Under the co-operation, Vietnam Airlines announced the opening of a new direct route between Ho Chi Minh City and Phuket, due to start on Thursday (July 2, 2026) with four flights per week.
Thailand is an important tourism destination for Vietnamese tourists.
At present, 219,986 Vietnamese arrivals in Thailand were recorded from Thursday (January 1, 2026) to Monday (May 25, 2026).
Positive factors and key market drivers come from the summer school holiday travel season from May to July, which will help stimulate travel among family groups.
In addition, Thailand continues to have strengths in the diversity of its tourism products, particularly entertainment and world-class events, including concerts by international artists, summer music festivals and the Mid-Year Sale, which appeal to Vietnam’s younger travellers (Gen Y and Gen Z).
This is combined with the adjustment of travel companies in Vietnam, which have turned to work with airlines to offer value-for-money package tours to maintain their customer base.
The TAT Ho Chi Minh Office is working with business partners and tourism organisations in Vietnam, including Traveloka, iVIVU, JCB Vietnam, Flamingo Redtours, Dat Viet Tour, BenThanh Tourist, Vietravel and Vietravel Airlines, to continue stimulating travel to Thailand.
Activities include promoting water-based leisure tourism by offering Thailand tour packages, ASEAN regional travel along the Vietnam-Laos-Thailand route, and marketing communication through the office’s Facebook and TikTok under the “5 Must Do in Thailand” concept to build awareness of information, news and a positive image of Thai tourism.
The office is also promoting sports tourism through packages for international running events in Thailand to build interest and encourage Vietnamese tourists to visit Thailand.