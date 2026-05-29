TAT, Vietnam Airlines sign MOU to boost tourism and air links

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Vietnam Airlines to jointly advance marketing and air connectivity, particularly the opening of new routes between Thailand and Vietnam, on Thursday (May 28, 2026).

The signing was part of co-operation between the two countries as they marked the 50th anniversary of Thai-Vietnamese diplomatic relations and the official visit to Thailand by General To Lam, General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam and President of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam, from Wednesday (May 27, 2026) to Friday (May 29, 2026).

On the occasion, the leaders of the two countries, Anutin Charnvirakul, Prime Minister of Thailand, and General To Lam, delivered keynote addresses at the Thailand-Vietnam Business Forum on Thursday (May 28, 2026) at The Ritz-Carlton, Bangkok.

Thapanee Kiatphaibool, Governor of TAT, said TAT was ready to promote the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership (CSP) between Thailand and Vietnam in concrete terms by supporting air connectivity so that tourism travel between the two countries would be seamless.