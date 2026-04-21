Thailand braces for summer storms after scorching heat spell

The Thai Meteorological Department weather forecast for April 21-26, 2026.

During April 21-22, 2026, rainfall will decrease over upper Thailand, although isolated thundershowers will still occur in some areas, with hot weather during the day, as the southerly and southeasterly winds prevailing over the Northeast and the East weaken.

During April 23-26, 2026, upper Thailand will experience summer storms, with thunderstorms, gusty winds, lightning and hail in some areas, as a high-pressure system or cold air mass from China extends over the Northeast and the South China Sea while upper Thailand remains hot to very hot.

In the South, during April 21-23, 2026, there will be thundershowers in some areas due to southeasterly winds prevailing over the Gulf of Thailand and southern Thailand.

During April 24-26, 2026, rainfall will decrease as the southeasterly winds prevailing over the Gulf of Thailand and southern Thailand weaken.

Waves in the Gulf of Thailand and the Andaman Sea will be about 1 metre high, and above 2 metres in thundershower areas.