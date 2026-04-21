Thailand braces for summer storms after scorching heat spell

The Thai Meteorological Department weather forecast for April 21-26, 2026.
During April 21-22, 2026, rainfall will decrease over upper Thailand, although isolated thundershowers will still occur in some areas, with hot weather during the day, as the southerly and southeasterly winds prevailing over the Northeast and the East weaken.
During April 23-26, 2026, upper Thailand will experience summer storms, with thunderstorms, gusty winds, lightning and hail in some areas, as a high-pressure system or cold air mass from China extends over the Northeast and the South China Sea while upper Thailand remains hot to very hot.
In the South, during April 21-23, 2026, there will be thundershowers in some areas due to southeasterly winds prevailing over the Gulf of Thailand and southern Thailand.
During April 24-26, 2026, rainfall will decrease as the southeasterly winds prevailing over the Gulf of Thailand and southern Thailand weaken.
Waves in the Gulf of Thailand and the Andaman Sea will be about 1 metre high, and above 2 metres in thundershower areas.
People across Thailand are advised to take care of their health due to the hot to very hot weather by avoiding work or activities outdoors for prolonged periods.
Mariners in both the Gulf of Thailand and the Andaman Sea should avoid sailing in areas with thundershowers throughout April 23-26, 2026.
People in upper Thailand are advised to beware of summer storms by avoiding open areas, large trees, buildings and unstable billboards.
Farmers should strengthen fruit trees and prepare to prevent possible damage to agricultural produce and livestock, while also taking care of their health during changing weather conditions.
Northern
April 21-22, 2026
April 23-26, 2026
Northeastern
April 21-22, 2026
April 23-26, 2026
Central
April 21-23, 2026
April 24-26, 2026
Eastern
April 21-23, 2026
April 24-26, 2026
Southern (East Coast)
April 21-23, 2026
April 24-26, 2026
Southern (West Coast)
April 21-23, 2026
April 24-26, 2026
Bangkok and its vicinity
April 21-23, 2026
April 24-26, 2026