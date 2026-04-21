Thailand braces for summer storms after scorching heat spell

TUESDAY, APRIL 21, 2026
Thailand braces for summer storms after scorching heat spell

The Thai Meteorological Department says upper Thailand will stay hot before summer storms, gusty winds, lightning and hail arrive from April 23-26.

  • Upper Thailand is forecast to experience summer storms from April 23-26, following a period of hot to very hot weather.
  • The storms are expected to bring thunderstorms, gusty winds, lightning, and hail, caused by a high-pressure cold air mass from China moving over the hot region.
  • The public is advised to take precautions against both the extreme heat and the dangers of the storms, such as avoiding open areas and unstable billboards.
  • Mariners are warned to avoid sailing in areas with thundershowers, where waves could be over 2 meters high.

The Thai Meteorological Department weather forecast for April 21-26, 2026.

During April 21-22, 2026, rainfall will decrease over upper Thailand, although isolated thundershowers will still occur in some areas, with hot weather during the day, as the southerly and southeasterly winds prevailing over the Northeast and the East weaken.

During April 23-26, 2026, upper Thailand will experience summer storms, with thunderstorms, gusty winds, lightning and hail in some areas, as a high-pressure system or cold air mass from China extends over the Northeast and the South China Sea while upper Thailand remains hot to very hot.

In the South, during April 21-23, 2026, there will be thundershowers in some areas due to southeasterly winds prevailing over the Gulf of Thailand and southern Thailand.

During April 24-26, 2026, rainfall will decrease as the southeasterly winds prevailing over the Gulf of Thailand and southern Thailand weaken.

Waves in the Gulf of Thailand and the Andaman Sea will be about 1 metre high, and above 2 metres in thundershower areas.

Thailand braces for summer storms after scorching heat spell

Precautions

People across Thailand are advised to take care of their health due to the hot to very hot weather by avoiding work or activities outdoors for prolonged periods.

Mariners in both the Gulf of Thailand and the Andaman Sea should avoid sailing in areas with thundershowers throughout April 23-26, 2026.

People in upper Thailand are advised to beware of summer storms by avoiding open areas, large trees, buildings and unstable billboards.

Farmers should strengthen fruit trees and prepare to prevent possible damage to agricultural produce and livestock, while also taking care of their health during changing weather conditions.

Thailand braces for summer storms after scorching heat spell

Thai Meteorological Department regional forecast for April 21-26, 2026

Northern

April 21-22, 2026

  • Generally hot to very hot with haze during the day, with thundershowers and gusty winds in some areas. Southwesterly winds 5-15 km/h.

April 23-26, 2026

  • Thunderstorms in 20-40% of the area, with gusty winds and hail in some places. Southeasterly winds 5-15 km/h.
  • Minimum temperature 20-28°C. Maximum temperature 35-42°C.

Northeastern

April 21-22, 2026

  • Generally hot with haze during the day, with thundershowers and gusty winds in some areas. Southerly winds 10-15 km/h. Minimum temperature 22-27°C. Maximum temperature 34-39°C.

April 23-26, 2026

  • Thunderstorms in 40-60% of the area, with gusty winds and hail in some places. Southeasterly winds 10-20 km/h. Minimum temperature 21-26°C. Maximum temperature 32-37°C.

Central

April 21-23, 2026

  • Generally hot, with very hot conditions in some areas and haze during the day, with thundershowers and gusty winds in some places, mostly in the southern part of the region. Southerly winds 10-15 km/h. Minimum temperature 24-28°C. Maximum temperature 35-41°C.

April 24-26, 2026

  • Thunderstorms in 20-40% of the area, with gusty winds and hail in some places. Southeasterly winds 10-20 km/h. Minimum temperature 23-27°C. Maximum temperature 33-38°C.

Eastern

April 21-23, 2026

  • Generally hot, with very hot conditions in some areas and haze during the day, with thundershowers in 10-20% of the area and gusty winds in some places. Southerly winds 10-30 km/h. Waves below 1 metre, and above 1 metre in thundershower areas.

April 24-26, 2026

  • Thunderstorms in 20-40% of the area, with gusty winds and hail in some places. Southeasterly winds 10-30 km/h. Waves below 1 metre, and above 1 metre in thundershower areas.
  • Minimum temperature 23-29°C. Maximum temperature 33-40°C.

Southern (East Coast)

April 21-23, 2026

  • Hot during the day, with thundershowers in 10-30% of the area. Southeasterly winds 15-30 km/h. Waves about 1 metre, and above 2 metres in thundershower areas.

April 24-26, 2026

  • Hot during the day, with thundershowers in 10% of the area. Southeasterly winds 10-30 km/h. Waves below 1 metre, and above 1 metre in thundershower areas.
  • Minimum temperature 23-27°C. Maximum temperature 33-39°C.

Southern (West Coast)

April 21-23, 2026

  • Hot during the day, with thundershowers in 10-30% of the area.

April 24-26, 2026

  • Hot during the day, with thundershowers in 10% of the area. Easterly winds 10-30 km/h. Waves below 1 metre, and above 1 metre in thundershower areas.
  • Minimum temperature 24-28°C. Maximum temperature 33-37°C.

Bangkok and its vicinity

April 21-23, 2026

  • Generally hot, with very hot conditions in some areas and haze during the day, with isolated thundershowers. Southerly winds 10-15 km/h. Minimum temperature 27-29°C. Maximum temperature 34-40°C.

April 24-26, 2026

  • Thunderstorms in 10-30% of the area, with gusty winds. Southeasterly winds 10-20 km/h. Minimum temperature 26-28°C. Maximum temperature 33-38°C.
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