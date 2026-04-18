Latest weather update at 5pm: Summer storms to batter upper Thailand until April 20

Meteorological Department has issued its ninth warning of 2026, cautioning that summer storms will continue to affect large parts of upper Thailand through April 20, bringing a combination of heavy rain, strong winds and extreme heat.

According to the latest advisory issued at 5pm on April 18, widespread summer storms are expected across the North, Northeast, Central Plains and East. The most severe impacts are forecast in the Northeast and eastern regions, where thunderstorms, gusty winds, hail and isolated heavy downpours are likely. Some areas may also experience lightning strikes.

The unstable weather is being driven by southerly and south-easterly winds carrying moisture from the Gulf of Thailand and the South China Sea over upper Thailand, while the country continues to experience hot to extremely hot conditions.

Authorities have urged residents in affected areas to take precautions against sudden storms. People are advised to avoid open spaces, large trees and unstable structures or billboards. Farmers have been told to reinforce fruit trees and prepare measures to protect crops and livestock from potential damage. The public is also encouraged to take care of their health amid rapidly changing weather conditions.