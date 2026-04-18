Summer storms to hit upper Thailand as 55 provinces face heavy rain

The Thai Meteorological Department has warned of summer storms across upper Thailand, with heavy rain forecast in 55 provinces on April 18 and severe weather expected to bring strong winds, hail and possible lightning in some areas.
In its 24-hour forecast, the department said upper Thailand would be affected by unstable weather as a high-pressure system, or cold air mass, extends over the upper part of the country and the South China Sea. At the same time, southerly and south-easterly winds are carrying moisture from the Gulf of Thailand and the South China Sea into the Northeast, East and upper Gulf, where conditions remain hot to very hot.
Residents in upper Thailand have been advised to take precautions against the summer storms by avoiding open areas, large trees, unstable buildings and unsecured billboards. Farmers have also been urged to strengthen fruit trees and prepare protection for crops and livestock that could be damaged by the changing weather.
The department also warned people to look after their health as temperatures remain high to extremely high in many areas, and to avoid prolonged outdoor work or activities. In the South, hot daytime weather is expected, with isolated thunderstorms caused by southerly and south-easterly winds covering the Gulf, the South and the Andaman Sea.
Dust and haze remain a concern in the North, Northeast and upper Central region, where pollution levels are above the standard due to the density of hotspots in the North and nearby areas exceeding the atmosphere’s ability to ventilate them. People have been advised to avoid spending time outdoors and to wear N95 masks when outside.
From 6am on April 18 to 6am on April 19, the North is forecast to see hot to extremely hot weather and haze during the day, with thunderstorms covering 10% of the region and gusty winds and hail in some places, especially in Mae Hong Son, Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Phayao, Nan, Uttaradit, Tak, Phitsanulok and Phetchabun. Temperatures are expected to range from 22 to 27 degrees Celsius at the minimum and 38 to 43 degrees at the maximum.
The Northeast is expected to face hot to extremely hot weather with daytime haze, while thunderstorms will affect 40% of the region. Strong winds and hail are possible in Loei, Bueng Kan, Udon Thani, Sakon Nakhon, Nakhon Phanom, Khon Kaen, Kalasin, Chaiyaphum, Roi Et, Maha Sarakham, Mukdahan, Yasothon, Amnat Charoen, Nakhon Ratchasima, Buri Ram, Surin, Si Sa Ket and Ubon Ratchathani. Temperatures will range from 22 to 27 degrees Celsius to 39 to 42 degrees.
The Central Plains will also see hot to extremely hot weather with haze during the day, and thunderstorms covering 20% of the area, with gusty winds and hail possible in Lop Buri, Saraburi, Ayutthaya, Kanchanaburi and Ratchaburi. Temperatures are forecast at 25 to 27 degrees Celsius minimum and 38 to 42 degrees maximum.
In the East, thunderstorms are expected across 40% of the region, with strong winds and hail possible in Nakhon Nayok, Prachin Buri, Sa Kaeo, Chachoengsao, Chon Buri, Rayong, Chanthaburi and Trat. Temperatures are forecast at 24 to 28 degrees Celsius minimum and 34 to 40 degrees maximum. Waves are expected to reach about one metre, rising above one metre in stormy areas.
On the eastern coast of the South, hot daytime conditions are forecast with thunderstorms in 20% of the area, mainly in Nakhon Si Thammarat, Phatthalung, Songkhla, Yala and Narathiwat. Temperatures will range from 24 to 27 degrees Celsius minimum and 34 to 38 degrees maximum.
On the western coast of the South, thunderstorms are expected in 30% of the area, mainly in Phuket, Krabi, Trang and Satun, with temperatures between 24 and 26 degrees Celsius minimum and 34 to 36 degrees maximum.
Bangkok and surrounding areas are forecast to remain generally hot with haze during the day, while thunderstorms and gusty winds may affect 20% of the area. Temperatures are expected to range from 27 to 29 degrees Celsius minimum and 35 to 39 degrees maximum. In a separate storm warning, the Meteorological Department listed Bangkok and its vicinity among the areas at risk on April 18.