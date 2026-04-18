Summer storms to hit upper Thailand as 55 provinces face heavy rain

The Thai Meteorological Department has warned of summer storms across upper Thailand, with heavy rain forecast in 55 provinces on April 18 and severe weather expected to bring strong winds, hail and possible lightning in some areas.

In its 24-hour forecast, the department said upper Thailand would be affected by unstable weather as a high-pressure system, or cold air mass, extends over the upper part of the country and the South China Sea. At the same time, southerly and south-easterly winds are carrying moisture from the Gulf of Thailand and the South China Sea into the Northeast, East and upper Gulf, where conditions remain hot to very hot.

Residents in upper Thailand have been advised to take precautions against the summer storms by avoiding open areas, large trees, unstable buildings and unsecured billboards. Farmers have also been urged to strengthen fruit trees and prepare protection for crops and livestock that could be damaged by the changing weather.

The department also warned people to look after their health as temperatures remain high to extremely high in many areas, and to avoid prolonged outdoor work or activities. In the South, hot daytime weather is expected, with isolated thunderstorms caused by southerly and south-easterly winds covering the Gulf, the South and the Andaman Sea.