TMD warns of storms, hail and fierce heat across upper Thailand

Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) forecast for April 19-24, 2026.

During April 19-20, 2026, upper Thailand will experience summer storms, with thunderstorms, gusty winds and isolated hail, including possible lightning in some areas.

This is because a high-pressure system or cold air mass from China will extend over the South China Sea, causing the southerly and southeasterly winds prevailing over upper Thailand to strengthen, while upper Thailand remains hot to very hot.

During April 21-22, 2026, rain will decrease in upper Thailand, although isolated thunderstorms will remain, with hot weather during the day.

This is because the southerly and southeasterly winds prevailing over the Northeast and the East will weaken.

After that, during April 23-24, 2026, upper Thailand will again experience summer storms, with thunderstorms, gusty winds and isolated hail, including lightning.

This is because another high-pressure system or cold air mass from China will extend over the South China Sea and the Northeast, while upper Thailand remains hot to very hot.