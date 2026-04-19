TMD warns of storms, hail and fierce heat across upper Thailand

Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) forecast for April 19-24, 2026.
During April 19-20, 2026, upper Thailand will experience summer storms, with thunderstorms, gusty winds and isolated hail, including possible lightning in some areas.
This is because a high-pressure system or cold air mass from China will extend over the South China Sea, causing the southerly and southeasterly winds prevailing over upper Thailand to strengthen, while upper Thailand remains hot to very hot.
During April 21-22, 2026, rain will decrease in upper Thailand, although isolated thunderstorms will remain, with hot weather during the day.
This is because the southerly and southeasterly winds prevailing over the Northeast and the East will weaken.
After that, during April 23-24, 2026, upper Thailand will again experience summer storms, with thunderstorms, gusty winds and isolated hail, including lightning.
This is because another high-pressure system or cold air mass from China will extend over the South China Sea and the Northeast, while upper Thailand remains hot to very hot.
In the South, during April 19-22, 2026, thunderstorms will increase as the southeasterly winds prevailing over the Gulf of Thailand and the South strengthen.
During April 23-24, 2026, rain will decrease in the South as the southeasterly winds prevailing over the Gulf of Thailand and the South weaken.
Waves in the Gulf of Thailand and the Andaman Sea will be about 1 metre high, and above 2 metres high in thundershowers.
People across Thailand are advised to take care of their health due to the hot to very hot weather by avoiding work or activities in open areas for long periods.
Mariners in both the Gulf of Thailand and the Andaman Sea should avoid sailing in areas with thundershowers throughout April 19-20 and 23-24, 2026.
People in upper Thailand are urged to beware of summer storms by avoiding open areas, large trees, buildings and unsecured billboards.
Farmers should strengthen fruit trees and prepare to prevent possible damage to agricultural produce and livestock, while also taking care of their health during changing weather conditions.
Northern
April 19-20
April 21-22
April 23-24, 2026
Northeastern
April 19-20, 2026
April 21-22, 2026
April 23-24, 2026
Central
April 19-20, 2026
April 21-23, 2026
April 24, 2026
Eastern
April 19-20, 2026
April 21-23, 2026
April 24, 2026
Southern (East Coast)
April 19-22, 2026
April 23-24, 2026
Southern (West Coast)
April 19-22, 2026
April 23-24, 2026
Bangkok Metropolis and Vicinity
April 19-20, 2026
April 21-23, 2026
April 24, 2026