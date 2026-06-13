The Supreme Royal Honour: Princess Bajrakitiyabha Bestowed the Great Golden Urn in Historic Tribute

By Royal Command, the prestigious Phra Kot Thong Yai anchors the solemn state funeral rites, reflecting the nation's profound reverence and gratitude.

Following the issuance of a Royal Command directing the Bureau of the Royal Household to conduct the funeral rites for Her Royal Highness Princess Bajrakitiyabha Narendiradebyavati Krom Luang Rajasarinisiribajra Mahavajrarajadhita, the Grand Palace has transformed into a profound canvas of living history and sacred Thai craftsmanship.

As the mortal remains of the beloved Princess lie in state within the historic Phiman Rattaya Throne Hall, she has been accorded the supreme royal honour through the presentation of the Phra Kot Thong Yai (The Great Golden Urn) and the surrounding Khrueang Sung (Royal Regalia of High Honour).

Far from mere ceremonial fixtures, this gesture represents the absolute pinnacle of respect within the Siamese court, utilizing an exquisite masterwork of artisanry to communicate the nation's profound reverence, love, and eternal gratitude for a royal life entirely dedicated to public service.



