EEC Board Set to Approve First-Ever Investment Incentives with $2.8 Billion Debut

Thailand’s Eastern Economic Corridor Board will consider 8 pilot projects worth 100 bn baht as it debuts bespoke incentive packages this August.

Thailand’s Eastern Economic Corridor (EEC) Policy Committee is set to approve its first-ever custom investment incentives this August, unveiling eight pilot projects with a total combined value of approximately 100 billion baht ($2.8 billion) aimed at bolstering the country’s economic growth.

The upcoming meeting of the committee, chaired by Prime Minister and Interior Minister Anutin Charnvirakul, will mark the official launch of the tailored incentive framework. Under the scheme, benefits will be assessed and granted on a case-by-case basis to suit individual investors within target growth industries.

Dr Chula Sukmanop, secretary-general of the Eastern Economic Corridor Office (EECO), revealed that the agency has spent considerable time laying the groundwork to attract foreign direct investment.

Effort has focused on designating suitable economic promotion zones, establishing One Stop Service facilities to ensure operational ease, and tailoring incentive structures to fit specific corporate requirements.