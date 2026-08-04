EEC Board Set to Approve First-Ever Investment Incentives with $2.8 Billion Debut

Thailand’s Eastern Economic Corridor Board will consider 8 pilot projects worth 100 bn baht as it debuts bespoke incentive packages this August.
Thailand’s Eastern Economic Corridor (EEC) Policy Committee is set to approve its first-ever custom investment incentives this August, unveiling eight pilot projects with a total combined value of approximately 100 billion baht ($2.8 billion) aimed at bolstering the country’s economic growth.
The upcoming meeting of the committee, chaired by Prime Minister and Interior Minister Anutin Charnvirakul, will mark the official launch of the tailored incentive framework. Under the scheme, benefits will be assessed and granted on a case-by-case basis to suit individual investors within target growth industries.
Dr Chula Sukmanop, secretary-general of the Eastern Economic Corridor Office (EECO), revealed that the agency has spent considerable time laying the groundwork to attract foreign direct investment.
Effort has focused on designating suitable economic promotion zones, establishing One Stop Service facilities to ensure operational ease, and tailoring incentive structures to fit specific corporate requirements.
"We try to guide interested investors every step of the way—from the initial approach to establishing full operations," Dr Chula said. "We advise them on which promotional zone fits their profile and prepare corresponding perks for factory construction and setup. However, during earlier phases, we held back on officially granting these incentives whilst finalizing the legal framework. EEC incentives span multiple areas, including tax concessions that require coordination with the Revenue and Customs departments, alongside streamlined work permits and visa approvals."
Dr Chula clarified that approval by the EEC Board will signify full formalization of the benefits. As each project will undergo an independent assessment before being submitted to the board, incentive structures will vary across companies. The vast majority of applicants represent government-supported target sectors designed to drive future national growth.
Meanwhile, decision-making regarding the 220 billion baht ($6.2 billion) high-speed rail link connecting Don Mueang, Suvarnabhumi, and U-Tapao airports appears to face further delays.
Speculation had mounted that the board would consider options to either renegotiate the contract or terminate the joint venture agreement with Asia Era One Co., Ltd. (a CP Group-led consortium). Dr Chula conceded, however, that detailed proposals regarding the rail link are unlikely to be ready in time for submission at this month's meeting.