Princess Sirivannavari shares tribute photos of Princess Bajrakitiyabha

Her Royal Highness Princess Sirivannavari Nariratana Rajakanya has shared a message of remembrance for Her Royal Highness Princess Bajrakitiyabha Narendiradebyavati, following the Bureau of the Royal Household’s announcement of her passing.

The tribute was published on the Facebook page HRH Princess Sirivannavari Nariratana Rajakanya and the Instagram account hrhsirivannavari, together with royal portraits of Princess Bajrakitiyabha.

The Facebook post stated: “Forever in our hearts,” referring to Her Royal Highness Princess Bajrakitiyabha Narendiradebyavati. It also noted that the royal portraits were photographed by Princess Sirivannavari.

On Instagram, Princess Sirivannavari wrote in remembrance of Princess Bajrakitiyabha, including the English message: “In My Loving Memory of My Sister.”





Princess Bajrakitiyabha and Princess Sirivannavari previously presided over the opening ceremony of the Princess’s Cup Thailand 2019 equestrian competition at the 2nd Cavalry Division, King’s Guard, on November 20, 2019.