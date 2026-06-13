A Princess's Promise: How One Royal's Empathy Rewrote Global Justice

HRH Princess Bajrakitiyabha's Kamlangjai Project transforms prisons from places of punishment into spaces of hope – and reshapes international law for generations to come.



There is a particular kind of courage that belongs not to the battlefield but to the quiet corridors of a women's prison. It was in one such corridor — at the Central Women's Correctional Institution in Bangkok in the summer of 2001 — that a young law student encountered an inmate cradling a newborn behind iron bars and felt what she would later describe as the "inequality of equal treatment".

That student was Her Royal Highness Princess Bajrakitiyabha Narendiradebyavati Krom Luang Rajasarinisiribajra Mahavajrarajadhita, and the sight before her would shape the remainder of her life's work.

More than two decades on, the ripple effects of that single encounter have transformed prisons across Thailand, rewritten international law for 193 nations, and given thousands of women — many of them broken, forgotten, and without hope — the means to rebuild their lives.

The instrument of that transformation is the Kamlangjai Project, known in English as the Inspire Project, and it stands today as one of the most remarkable achievements in the history of humanitarian royal enterprises.

A Vision Born of Compassion

The word Kamlangjai is itself a small poem. In Thai, it means "strength of spirit" — and it is precisely this quality that HRH Princess Bajrakitiyabha sought to restore in those whom society had largely given up upon.

When she launched the project on 31 October 2006, funding it initially from her own personal resources, she did so with a conviction rooted not in sentiment alone but in the disciplined legal understanding of a Cornell-trained jurist.

