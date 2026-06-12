PM honours Princess Bajrakitiyabha’s boundless grace in televised statement

Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul on Friday delivered a televised statement via the Television Pool of Thailand, paying tribute to Her Royal Highness Princess Bajrakitiyabha Narendiradebyavati Krom Luang Rajasarinisiribajra Mahavajrarajadhita following the Royal Household Bureau’s announcement of Her Royal Highness’s passing.

The key points of the statement were as follows:

“To all Thai people,

“The Royal Household Bureau has officially announced that Her Royal Highness Princess Bajrakitiyabha Narendiradebyavati Krom Luang Rajasarinisiribajra Mahavajrarajadhita has passed away, bringing profound grief and sorrow to the Thai people across the country.

“No words can fully describe the feelings of the Thai people, for this loss is not merely sad news received by the public, but an immeasurable sorrow felt in the hearts of people throughout the nation.

“Her Royal Highness Princess Bajrakitiyabha was deeply loved, respected and revered by people from all walks of life. Her Royal Highness was a royal princess filled with compassion, wisdom, ability and grace, and was an example of lifelong dedication to the nation and the people.

“Her Royal Highness Princess Bajrakitiyabha conducted herself as a noble royal lady who rendered immense service to the Royal House of Chakri. Her Royal Highness devoted her strength, intellect and spirit with firm determination to creating a society filled with justice, equality and human dignity.