PM honours Princess Bajrakitiyabha’s boundless grace in televised statement

Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul on Friday delivered a televised statement via the Television Pool of Thailand, paying tribute to Her Royal Highness Princess Bajrakitiyabha Narendiradebyavati Krom Luang Rajasarinisiribajra Mahavajrarajadhita following the Royal Household Bureau’s announcement of Her Royal Highness’s passing.
The key points of the statement were as follows:
“To all Thai people,
“The Royal Household Bureau has officially announced that Her Royal Highness Princess Bajrakitiyabha Narendiradebyavati Krom Luang Rajasarinisiribajra Mahavajrarajadhita has passed away, bringing profound grief and sorrow to the Thai people across the country.
“No words can fully describe the feelings of the Thai people, for this loss is not merely sad news received by the public, but an immeasurable sorrow felt in the hearts of people throughout the nation.
“Her Royal Highness Princess Bajrakitiyabha was deeply loved, respected and revered by people from all walks of life. Her Royal Highness was a royal princess filled with compassion, wisdom, ability and grace, and was an example of lifelong dedication to the nation and the people.
“Her Royal Highness Princess Bajrakitiyabha conducted herself as a noble royal lady who rendered immense service to the Royal House of Chakri. Her Royal Highness devoted her strength, intellect and spirit with firm determination to creating a society filled with justice, equality and human dignity.
“Her Royal Highness’s wide-ranging abilities — as a legal expert, diplomat and social worker — served as an example that inspired Thai people to believe in their own value, dare to dream, strive for self-development and use their knowledge and abilities for the benefit of society and the country.
“Although today the royal lady who was the pride of the Thai nation has departed for the heavenly realm, Her Royal Highness’s benevolence towards the country and the people, as well as Her Royal Highness’s aspiration to build a society of compassion, justice and equality, will remain as a moral legacy of the nation — like the radiant light of a diamond guiding Thai people for generations to come.
“On this occasion, I invite all Thai people to join in humbly remembering the boundless grace of Her Royal Highness Princess Bajrakitiyabha Narendiradebyavati Krom Luang Rajasarinisiribajra Mahavajrarajadhita by remaining steadfast in goodness, showing compassion towards one another, helping the underprivileged and contributing to the common good.
“These are the values Her Royal Highness upheld and practised as an example throughout Her Royal Highness’s life, and we offer them as moral support to His Majesty the King and all members of the Royal Family during this time of grief.
“On behalf of the government, civil servants and the Thai people, both within the Kingdom and abroad, I humbly remember Her Royal Highness’s immeasurable and boundless grace. May Her Royal Highness’s honour, virtues and benevolence remain a source of blessing and a diamond-like light in the hearts of all Thai people for eternity.”