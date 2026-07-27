Thailand Leaves Door Open for $28bn Landbridge Infrastructure Plan

Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul confirms the flagship megaproject can be reactivated if geopolitical factors align, whilst prioritising key rail links.
Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul has clarified that Thailand has not abandoned its ambitious Landbridge megaproject, stressing that the government is adapting its infrastructure strategy to current economic and geopolitical realities.
Speaking at Government House on Monday, Anutin stated that the government is currently prioritising the completion of critical "missing links" in the national logistics network—particularly freight rail connections—while upgrading port infrastructure on both coasts.
"We have not shelved the Landbridge project; we are simply responding to current circumstances," Anutin said. "At present, focusing on the missing rail links will allow logistics operations to move forward much faster. Should future economic or geopolitical conditions require it, the Landbridge plan can be dusted off and reactivated at any time."
The Prime Minister added that specific technical details regarding whether to upgrade existing port facilities in Ranong or construct new terminals remain under active study.
He noted that Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance Ekniti Nitithanprapas has been instructed to coordinate closely with the Ministry of Transport to streamline freight route integration.
Addressing speculation regarding the delayed Three-Airport High-Speed Rail link—a key infrastructure piece for the Eastern Economic Corridor (EEC)—the Prime Minister dismissed suggestions that the government is seeking to terminate the concession contract.
Anutin confirmed he is scheduled to hold formal discussions with EEC Secretary-General Chula Sukmanop following 28 July, after both officials return from overseas duties.
"We have certainly not reached the point of terminating the contract," Anutin emphasised. "Major public-private partnership contracts of this scale are tightly drafted and cannot be dissolved easily. Termination typically requires mutual consent, and it is exceedingly rare for the state to be in breach."
He reassured investors that clear legal frameworks exist for contract adjustments, remedies, and dispute resolution, adding that the EEC Board will review the project's progress in due course to ensure fiscal and operational viability.