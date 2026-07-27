Thailand Leaves Door Open for $28bn Landbridge Infrastructure Plan

The Prime Minister added that specific technical details regarding whether to upgrade existing port facilities in Ranong or construct new terminals remain under active study.

He noted that Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance Ekniti Nitithanprapas has been instructed to coordinate closely with the Ministry of Transport to streamline freight route integration.

Three-Airport High-Speed Rail Status

Addressing speculation regarding the delayed Three-Airport High-Speed Rail link—a key infrastructure piece for the Eastern Economic Corridor (EEC)—the Prime Minister dismissed suggestions that the government is seeking to terminate the concession contract.

Anutin confirmed he is scheduled to hold formal discussions with EEC Secretary-General Chula Sukmanop following 28 July, after both officials return from overseas duties.