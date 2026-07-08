Thailand postpones Land Bridge and SEC bill for wider consultation

Siripong Angkasakulkiat, Deputy Minister of Transport, gave an update on the transport infrastructure development project for the Southern Economic Corridor, intended to link transport between the Gulf of Thailand and the Andaman Sea, known as the Land Bridge.

He said the Transport Ministry would not move ahead with the Land Bridge for the time being, nor with the draft Southern Economic Corridor Act (SEC), and that there was still no timeframe for submitting them to Cabinet for consideration.

The ministry wants to conduct a more comprehensive hearing process with all sectors.

It has initially appointed a tripartite committee, comprising government representatives, public representatives and administrative representatives, with Siripong as chair, to jointly set guidelines for developing the southern economy before using the outcome to refine project details in line with people’s needs.