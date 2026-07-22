Land Bridge in doubt as Anutin orders review and backs Ranong port upgrade

The government is set to review the Land Bridge project, while pushing ahead with transport links that can be developed more quickly, including the North-South Economic Corridor and an upgrade of Ranong port.
Government Spokesperson Rachada Dhnadirek said Prime Minister and Interior Minister Anutin Charnvirakul had instructed relevant agencies to reassess the Land Bridge development plan alongside urgent investment in infrastructure that can be implemented immediately.
The focus will be on filling missing links in Thailand’s transport network, both by rail and road, to improve logistics, trade and investment efficiency.
Anutin said Thailand has an advantage from its position as a regional hub. If missing sections of the transport network are completed, freight movement will become faster, logistics costs will fall, competitiveness will improve and investment can be attracted without waiting for large-scale projects to be completed.
Rachada said uncertainty in global shipping routes, particularly due to conflict in the Middle East, has underlined the importance of seamless transport links by road, rail, sea and air to strengthen long-term supply-chain security.
One key approach being promoted by the government is the completion of missing links along the North-South Economic Corridor, or NSEC, which connects China, Laos, Thailand, Malaysia and Singapore.
During Anutin’s recent official visit to China and talks with the Chinese Premier, the Prime Minister raised the government’s intention to accelerate the railway connection from Chiang Khong district in Chiang Rai to Nateuy in Laos, and onwards to Mohan in China.
The aim is to complete a regional railway network that can improve freight efficiency and strengthen international trade potential.
In the urgent phase, the government will speed up development of Ranong port and connect it with Chumphon through rail and road systems. The plan is intended to provide an additional transport option between the Indian Ocean and the Gulf of Thailand.
The government will carefully assess value for money, investment models and economic returns before deciding the next stage of implementation.
“The government gives importance to investment that can be done in practice, deliver quick results, and create concrete benefits for the public and business sector,” Rachada said.
“Completing missing transport links will help reduce logistics costs, increase trade and investment opportunities, and elevate Thailand’s role as a regional connectivity hub, while large-scale investment projects are studied to ensure maximum value for the country.”