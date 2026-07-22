Land Bridge in doubt as Anutin orders review and backs Ranong port upgrade

The government is set to review the Land Bridge project, while pushing ahead with transport links that can be developed more quickly, including the North-South Economic Corridor and an upgrade of Ranong port.

Government Spokesperson Rachada Dhnadirek said Prime Minister and Interior Minister Anutin Charnvirakul had instructed relevant agencies to reassess the Land Bridge development plan alongside urgent investment in infrastructure that can be implemented immediately.

The focus will be on filling missing links in Thailand’s transport network, both by rail and road, to improve logistics, trade and investment efficiency.

Anutin said Thailand has an advantage from its position as a regional hub. If missing sections of the transport network are completed, freight movement will become faster, logistics costs will fall, competitiveness will improve and investment can be attracted without waiting for large-scale projects to be completed.

Rachada said uncertainty in global shipping routes, particularly due to conflict in the Middle East, has underlined the importance of seamless transport links by road, rail, sea and air to strengthen long-term supply-chain security.