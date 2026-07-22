Thailand’s Airport Rail Link warns of delays amid technical issue

WEDNESDAY, JULY 22, 2026
|The Nation Editorial Team
Thailand’s Airport Rail Link warns of delays amid technical issue

Passengers travelling to and from Suvarnabhumi Airport should allow extra time or use other transport while Airport Rail Link services operate hourly.

  • A technical fault at the maintenance center has reduced the Airport Rail Link to a single operational train.
  • The reduced service has caused significant delays, with trains running at intervals of approximately one hour.
  • Passengers traveling to Suvarnabhumi Airport are advised to allow extra time or use alternative transport to avoid missing flights.
  • The operator is working to resolve the issue and has assured the public that the fault does not affect passenger safety.

Airports of Thailand Public Company Limited (AOT) issued a warning to passengers travelling to and from Suvarnabhumi Airport on the morning of Wednesday (July 22, 2026), after a technical fault occurred at the train turnback point inside the Airport Rail Link maintenance centre.

The fault prevented the full fleet from being brought into service, leaving only one train temporarily in operation at intervals of about one hour.

Passengers with scheduled flights were advised to allow extra travel time or use alternative transport to avoid unnecessary delays and ensure they arrived at the airport on time.

Available options included:

  • Public taxis
  • App-based transport services, including Grab and other authorised operators
  • Public buses
  • Airport limousine services
  • Private vehicles

Suvarnabhumi Airport assigned staff to provide affected passengers with information about available transport options and recommend suitable travel routes.

Airport Rail Link said the incident did not affect passenger safety and that it was urgently working to resolve the problem and restore normal service as quickly as possible.

Airport Rail Link apologised for the inconvenience and thanked passengers for their understanding and co-operation.

Suvarnabhumi Airport said it would continue to monitor the situation closely and encouraged passengers to follow the latest service information on Airport Rail Link’s official Facebook page.

The Nation Editorial Team

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