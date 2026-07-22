The word comes from the Persian term Farang or Farangi, which were originally used to refer to the Franks, a group of people from Western Europe. As contact between different cultures increased, the meaning gradually expanded to include Europeans as a whole and later Westerners in general.
According to S! News (2025), during the medieval period, the Islamic world played a central role in international trade and cultural exchange. As merchants, travellers, and diplomats moved across continents, the word spread from Persia into South Asia and eventually Southeast Asia. By the time it reached the region known historically as Suvarnabhumi, it had already become widely recognised by people of European origin.
Throughout the conflict, Muslims referred to the European crusaders as "Franj" or "Franji" (فرنج), an Arabic term derived from the word "Frank." Although the Crusader armies included people from many different backgrounds, such as the French, Normans, Germans, English, and Italians, the term "Franj" was widely used to describe European Christian fighters as a whole. (Jeans, 2026)
The fruit known in Thai as "farang," or guava (Psidium guajava), is native to Central and South America. Historians believe it was introduced to Asia by Portuguese traders during the 16th and 17th centuries.
When the fruit arrived in Siam, locals associated it with the Europeans who had brought it there and began calling it "the foreigners' fruit." Over time, the name was shortened to simply "farang."
As a result, the fruit was named after the people who introduced it, rather than the other way around. The shared name is therefore no coincidence.
Thailand later adopted the word as “Farang”, where it continues to be used today to refer to a widely recognised term for people of European origin.
The Thai word "farang" originally comes from a Persian-derived term used to refer to Westerners. Guava became known as "farang" because it was introduced to Siam by European traders during the Ayutthaya period.
Today, the meaning of "farang" depends on the context, as it can refer to either a Westerner or the fruit.