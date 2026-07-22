The word comes from the Persian term Farang or Farangi, which were originally used to refer to the Franks, a group of people from Western Europe. As contact between different cultures increased, the meaning gradually expanded to include Europeans as a whole and later Westerners in general.

According to S! News (2025), during the medieval period, the Islamic world played a central role in international trade and cultural exchange. As merchants, travellers, and diplomats moved across continents, the word spread from Persia into South Asia and eventually Southeast Asia. By the time it reached the region known historically as Suvarnabhumi, it had already become widely recognised by people of European origin.

Throughout the conflict, Muslims referred to the European crusaders as "Franj" or "Franji" (فرنج), an Arabic term derived from the word "Frank." Although the Crusader armies included people from many different backgrounds, such as the French, Normans, Germans, English, and Italians, the term "Franj" was widely used to describe European Christian fighters as a whole. (Jeans, 2026)