Princess Bajrakitiyabha’s life in law, compassion and public service

While serving in the justice system, Her Royal Highness initiated the Inspire project to support women prisoners, children living with imprisoned mothers, and pregnant inmates. The project provided assistance ranging from essential supplies and vocational training to medical services and mental rehabilitation, drawing attention from other countries for its humanitarian approach.

Her work later expanded to the international arena. On January 10, 2012, the Princess was transferred to serve as Thailand’s ambassador to the United Nations Commission on Crime Prevention and Criminal Justice in Vienna, Austria. She later served as ambassador extraordinary and plenipotentiary to Austria, Slovakia and Slovenia.

After returning to Thailand, Her Royal Highness resumed her work in the justice sector, serving as a provincial chief public prosecutor and later as an expert public prosecutor at the Office of the Attorney-General’s Region 2.

Royal work for public welfare and legal education

Beyond her official duties, Her Royal Highness has continued to carry out royal work aimed at improving the well-being of the Thai people.

The Princess serves as chairperson of the Friends in Need (of “Pa”) Volunteers Foundation, Thai Red Cross Society, which supports cooperation between the public and private sectors to help people assist one another during severe natural disasters.

Her Royal Highness is also associated with the Nabha Foundation, a royal initiative that focuses on providing assistance and career opportunities to disadvantaged people affected by legal and social circumstances.

The Princess has also promoted legal education through the Bajrakitiyabha Scholarship for Legal Education. The scholarship supports qualified law graduates and Thai barristers who wish to pursue a Master of Laws at Cornell Law School in the United States, with the aim of enabling graduates to use legal knowledge to help address national challenges.

Through her ability, dedication and gracious conduct, Her Royal Highness has received recognition from several international organisations.

The United Nations Development Fund for Women appointed the Princess a Goodwill Ambassador for efforts to end violence against women and promote the rule of law in Southeast Asia. The United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime also presented Her Royal Highness with a Medal of Recognition in honour of her important role at the international level.