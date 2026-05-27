Heavy rain to hit South as monsoon strengthens over Thailand

The Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) warned in its forecast for Wednesday (May 27, 2026) that Bangkok and surrounding provinces could see rain during the evening commute, mainly from afternoon to evening, while the South would be affected by monsoon conditions, with thundershowers forecast over 70% of the southern west coast and heavy rain in some places.

For the next 24 hours, Thailand will see thundershowers, with isolated heavy rain along the southwestern coast, as a moderate southwest monsoon covers the Andaman Sea, Thailand, and the Gulf of Thailand.

People are advised to be aware of the dangers posed by heavy rain and accumulated rainfall during this period.

Winds and waves in the Andaman Sea and the Gulf of Thailand will be moderate.