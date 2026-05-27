Heavy rain to hit South as monsoon strengthens over Thailand

The Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) warned in its forecast for Wednesday (May 27, 2026) that Bangkok and surrounding provinces could see rain during the evening commute, mainly from afternoon to evening, while the South would be affected by monsoon conditions, with thundershowers forecast over 70% of the southern west coast and heavy rain in some places.
For the next 24 hours, Thailand will see thundershowers, with isolated heavy rain along the southwestern coast, as a moderate southwest monsoon covers the Andaman Sea, Thailand, and the Gulf of Thailand.
People are advised to be aware of the dangers posed by heavy rain and accumulated rainfall during this period.
Winds and waves in the Andaman Sea and the Gulf of Thailand will be moderate.
Waves in the upper Andaman Sea will be about 2 metres high, while the lower Andaman Sea and the upper Gulf of Thailand will see waves of 1-2 metres.
In thundershower areas, waves will exceed 2 metres.
Vessels in these areas are advised to navigate with caution and avoid sailing in thundershower zones.
From Thursday (May 28, 2026) to Monday (June 1, 2026), Thailand will see more rain and isolated heavy rain, with very heavy rain in some areas of the East and the southern west coast.
This is because the monsoon trough will lie across upper Thailand, while the southwest monsoon covering the Andaman Sea, Thailand and the Gulf of Thailand will strengthen.
Waves in the Andaman Sea will also become stronger, with waves in the upper Andaman Sea 2-3 metres high and above 3 metres in thundershower areas.
Bangkok and the surrounding provinces
The North
The Northeast
The Central region
The East
The South East Coast
The South, West Coast