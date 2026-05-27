Unilever Thailand Turns Domestic Stagnation into a Global Export Play

The FMCG giant is doubling exports to 60-plus countries, courting 35 million tourists, and targeting pet owners and the ‘slow-ageing’ market to find growth where others see stagnation.

When Unilever Thailand’s chief executive Aseem Puri takes the stage at a press conference, he does not speak like a man worried about a sluggish domestic economy. He speaks like one who has found a way around it.

With Thailand’s consumer confidence under pressure from rising import costs and subdued household spending, the British-Dutch consumer goods giant is reorienting its Thai operation around four interlocking bets: aggressive export growth, niche demographics, supply chain resilience, and deep digital investment.

Together, they amount to the most ambitious strategic pivot the company’s Thai arm has attempted in its 94-year history in the kingdom.



‘Make in Thailand for the World’

Thailand, Puri argues, should be understood not as a market of 70 million consumers but as a foreign-exchange-generating manufacturing platform. Unilever already ships Thai-made products to more than 60 countries, including Australia, China, Japan, South Korea, and markets across Europe and North America.

The company says it has exported over 100 million products from Thailand to date and intends to double that figure.