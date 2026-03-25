Unilever cuts prices by up to 50% in Thailand despite rising costs

Consumer goods giant Unilever is launching a nationwide price-cut campaign in Thailand, reducing prices by up to 50% across a wide range of essential products in a move aimed at easing the cost of living for households.

Under the campaign, titled “Unilever Discount for Thailand”, Unilever Thailand is offering discounts of up to 50% on products spanning four key business segments: home care, personal care, beauty and wellbeing, and food.

The company said the initiative reflects its long-standing presence in Thailand, where it has operated for more than 90 years, and its commitment to supporting consumers during a period of economic volatility. The campaign also aligns with government efforts to help manage living costs and improve quality of life.

Aseem Puri, chief executive of Unilever Thailand, said the company recognised that the cost of living remains a major challenge for many households. He said the campaign was designed to ensure consumers can continue to access essential goods at more affordable prices.

“We are committed to standing alongside Thai people and playing a tangible role in easing the financial burden on households,” he said.