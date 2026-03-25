Unilever cuts prices by up to 50% in Thailand despite rising costs

Consumer goods giant Unilever is launching a nationwide price-cut campaign in Thailand, reducing prices by up to 50% across a wide range of essential products in a move aimed at easing the cost of living for households.
Under the campaign, titled “Unilever Discount for Thailand”, Unilever Thailand is offering discounts of up to 50% on products spanning four key business segments: home care, personal care, beauty and wellbeing, and food.
The company said the initiative reflects its long-standing presence in Thailand, where it has operated for more than 90 years, and its commitment to supporting consumers during a period of economic volatility. The campaign also aligns with government efforts to help manage living costs and improve quality of life.
Aseem Puri, chief executive of Unilever Thailand, said the company recognised that the cost of living remains a major challenge for many households. He said the campaign was designed to ensure consumers can continue to access essential goods at more affordable prices.
“We are committed to standing alongside Thai people and playing a tangible role in easing the financial burden on households,” he said.
The campaign covers more than 700 product lines across major brands including Breeze, Omo, Sunlight, Sunsilk, Dove, Clear and Knorr. Unilever said it would work with more than 70,000 retail partners nationwide to maximise reach, including department stores, hypermarkets, supermarkets, convenience stores, traditional grocery shops and all major online platforms.
The promotion is set to begin in April 2026 and will run until the end of the promotional period, with further details available at participating outlets nationwide.
The price cuts come despite mounting cost pressures faced by the company. In a recent letter to customers and partners, Unilever said ongoing tensions in the Middle East have created uncertainty that has driven up raw material costs and logistics expenses, affecting all of its business segments.
The company expects these cost pressures to begin impacting operations from April 2026. In response, it has accelerated production across all business units and increased safety stock levels in March to help partners manage inventory ahead of potential price adjustments.
Despite these challenges, Unilever said it had decided to proceed with the price reduction campaign to help mitigate the impact on consumers, reinforcing its position that business growth and social value must go hand in hand.