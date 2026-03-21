Six essentials face tighter price controls as Thailand moves to curb costs

Wittayakorn Maneenetr, director-general of the Department of Internal Trade (DIT), said after chairing a meeting to monitor product price conditions with nine major consumer goods manufacturers — Unilever, Saha Pathanapibul, P&G, Neo, Osotspa, BJC, F&N, Nestlé and Dutch Mill — that the authorities were assessing the potential impact of the Middle East crisis on raw material and transport costs.
Particular concern centred on packaging materials and plastic bottles, which are linked to crude oil prices. If the situation drags on, it could affect future pricing structures.
Nine major companies agree to hold consumer goods prices through April
The director-general said Commerce Minister Suphajee Suthumpun had instructed officials to monitor and assess the situation closely. Following discussions, all nine operators confirmed that current product stocks remained sufficient to meet public demand and that prices could be held steady at least until April.
At the same time, the Commerce Ministry has stepped up coordination with relevant agencies to ease production cost burdens on businesses.
Measures include cutting procedures and regulatory constraints so that prices can move appropriately in line with market mechanisms, while also securing raw materials and packaging that face supply limitations, such as plastic pellets, sulphur and solvents.
The ministry aims to ensure that plastic pellet supplies remain sufficient through May. It is also preparing to negotiate with the South Korean authorities for an easing of export restrictions on solvents, while urgently seeking additional backup import sources for other raw materials.
Six essential items to require permission before any price increase
To help manage living costs and prevent consumers from being exploited, the Department of Internal Trade is preparing to invoke powers under the Price of Goods and Services Act 1999 to strengthen controls on regulated and essential goods.
Instead of requiring operators merely to notify authorities of price changes, the department plans to require them to seek approval before raising prices each time. The proposed measure will cover six product categories:
A public hearing involving relevant state agencies will be held next week before the proposal is submitted to the Central Committee on the Price of Goods and Services, chaired by the commerce minister, for approval.
Tighter checks on cooking gas and warehouse law changes to prevent hoarding
On the enforcement front, the Department of Internal Trade has ordered strict implementation of weights and measures laws to inspect the volume of cooking gas filled at packing plants and retail outlets.
In addition, it is considering amendments to laws governing warehouses, silos and cold storage facilities so that they also cover operators’ own storage facilities.
Under the proposed changes, businesses would be required to report stock data so that officials could verify actual inventory volumes in the system, helping to prevent hoarding and speculative stockpiling while ensuring adequate supply.
“The Department of Internal Trade will continue to monitor the situation closely and is ready to act immediately if it finds opportunistic and unjustified price increases, in order to ensure fairness and maintain price stability,” Wittayakorn said.
Members of the public who spot hoarding or unfair pricing practices are urged to report them immediately via the DIT hotline on 1569.
Wittayakorn reiterated the department’s commitment to maintaining price stability and supporting the public during the current situation.