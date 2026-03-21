Six essentials face tighter price controls as Thailand moves to curb costs

Six essential items to require permission before any price increase

To help manage living costs and prevent consumers from being exploited, the Department of Internal Trade is preparing to invoke powers under the Price of Goods and Services Act 1999 to strengthen controls on regulated and essential goods.

Instead of requiring operators merely to notify authorities of price changes, the department plans to require them to seek approval before raising prices each time. The proposed measure will cover six product categories:

toilet paper and facial tissue

shampoo

washing powder and liquid detergent

dishwashing products

sanitary pads

soap

A public hearing involving relevant state agencies will be held next week before the proposal is submitted to the Central Committee on the Price of Goods and Services, chaired by the commerce minister, for approval.

Tighter checks on cooking gas and warehouse law changes to prevent hoarding

On the enforcement front, the Department of Internal Trade has ordered strict implementation of weights and measures laws to inspect the volume of cooking gas filled at packing plants and retail outlets.

In addition, it is considering amendments to laws governing warehouses, silos and cold storage facilities so that they also cover operators’ own storage facilities.

Under the proposed changes, businesses would be required to report stock data so that officials could verify actual inventory volumes in the system, helping to prevent hoarding and speculative stockpiling while ensuring adequate supply.

“The Department of Internal Trade will continue to monitor the situation closely and is ready to act immediately if it finds opportunistic and unjustified price increases, in order to ensure fairness and maintain price stability,” Wittayakorn said.

Members of the public who spot hoarding or unfair pricing practices are urged to report them immediately via the DIT hotline on 1569.

Wittayakorn reiterated the department’s commitment to maintaining price stability and supporting the public during the current situation.