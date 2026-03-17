Suphajee urges calm as Thailand watches 59 goods items and says fuel remains sufficient

She appealed for public cooperation, warning that panic buying could trigger artificial shortages and place unnecessary pressure on supply chains.

“Please do not panic and stockpile goods,” she said, adding that the government was working to strike a balance between operators’ rising costs and the public’s cost of living in order to avoid longer-term damage to jobs and the wider economy.

Suphajee said all relevant agencies had been instructed to coordinate closely, with provincial commerce offices taking the lead in initial monitoring and investigation if complaints were reported. She said coordination was already under way in every province.

Internal Trade keeps 59 items under legal supervision

Wittayakorn Maneenet, director-general of the Department of Internal Trade, said the department had stepped up monitoring of consumer goods prices amid tensions linked to the fighting in the Middle East, particularly products whose cost structures are tied to oil prices and imported raw materials.

He said that under the 2025 announcement of the Central Committee on Prices of Goods and Services, there are currently 59 controlled items subject to legal supervision under the Price of Goods and Services Act.

Under the existing rules, producers and distributors must seek prior permission before raising prices for essential goods that affect the public. The department will then examine cost structures in detail before deciding whether any selling-price adjustment is justified.

Wittayakorn said that, so far, no operators had submitted requests to increase prices. Producers and distributors had also been asked to keep prices unchanged to help ease pressure on households during the current period of uncertainty.

Six product groups under close watch

The Department of Internal Trade has identified six major product groups that could be affected by higher oil costs and transport disruption.

These include fresh food such as eggs, pork and chicken; key agricultural products including rice, oil palm and fruit; essential consumer goods such as tissue paper and paper packaging; canned food, especially canned fish; beverages and goods using plastic packaging, including drinking water, bottled milk and vegetable oil; and construction materials such as cement, steel bars, house paint, PVC pipes and tiles.

Wittayakorn said these were all basic goods essential to daily life and the broader economy, making close monitoring necessary.

Fertiliser stocks seen as sufficient

For agricultural goods and production inputs, he said the department had continued to track the fertiliser situation closely and that Thailand still had enough stock for domestic use.

Importers have also diversified sourcing to countries not affected by the conflict, including Malaysia, Brunei and Oman. At the same time, the department is preparing to connect fertiliser supplies directly from producers to farmers nationwide ahead of the planting season from May to August, covering major cultivation areas for in-season rice, maize, oil palm and fruit.

He said the focus would be on three main types of chemical fertiliser — urea, phosphate and potash — covering formulas suitable for all crops at every stage of growth. Budget “Green Flag” fertiliser events are also being prepared to help cut farmers’ production costs.

Three-tier system for monthly monitoring

To supervise the market, the Department of Internal Trade is using a three-tier monitoring system reviewed every month.

The Sensitive List covers 18 items, including chemical fertiliser, eggs, pork, vegetable oil, diesel and plastic pellets. These are monitored daily, with intensive inspections by officials.

The Priority Watch List covers four items — prepared food, milk powder, pesticides and hot-rolled steel sheet — and is reviewed twice a week to prevent hoarding.

The Watch List covers 197 items, such as soap and laundry detergent, and is checked every 15 days.

Wittayakorn said the current domestic goods and price situation remained manageable and under control, with authorities continuing to track both stock volumes and cost structures to ensure supplies remain sufficient nationwide.

He urged the public to buy goods in reasonable quantities according to need, rather than stockpiling more than necessary, so that products could be distributed widely and fairly.

He also called on all sectors to save energy, spend carefully and follow government updates closely, saying he believed Thailand could get through the current volatility smoothly if all sides cooperated.

Warning against profiteering

The department also warned that any opportunistic price increases, hoarding or refusal to sell goods would face strict legal action.

Failure to display prices carries a fine of up to 10,000 baht. Selling goods at unreasonably high prices, hoarding or refusing to sell can result in up to seven years’ imprisonment, a fine of up to 140,000 baht, or both.

Members of the public can report suspected violations to the Department of Internal Trade hotline at 1569.