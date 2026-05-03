44 Thai provinces warned of heavy rain, thunderstorms and strong winds

SUNDAY, MAY 03, 2026
44 Thai provinces warned of heavy rain, thunderstorms and strong winds

The Thai Meteorological Department forecasts daytime heat and thunderstorms in parts of Thailand, with heavier southern rain from Wednesday (May 6, 2026) to Friday (May 8, 2026).

  • Thailand's Meteorological Department has issued a weather warning for 44 provinces, forecasting heavy rain, thunderstorms, and strong winds.
  • The adverse weather is caused by a heat low-pressure system over upper Thailand combined with moisture-carrying winds from the southwest and southeast.
  • The southern region is expected to see increased rainfall and waves potentially rising above 2 meters from Wednesday to Friday.
  • Mariners are specifically advised to avoid sailing in areas with thunderstorms, and the public is urged to take precautions against the severe weather.

The Thai Meteorological Department’s weather forecast for Sunday (May 3, 2026) warned 44 provinces across Thailand to prepare for heavy rain and thunderstorms.

Bangkok and its vicinity, as well as the eastern region, were forecast to see thunderstorms covering 20% of the area, accompanied by strong winds.

The South should be closely monitored from Wednesday (May 6) to Friday (May 8), when rainfall is expected to increase, and waves could rise above 2 metres.

Mariners were advised to avoid sailing in areas with thunderstorms because of the danger.

The 24-hour forecast said upper Thailand would be hot during the day, with very hot conditions in some areas of the North and Central region.

Thunderstorms and gusty winds were still possible in some places.

This was because a heat low-pressure cell covered upper Thailand, while southwesterly and southeasterly winds brought moisture into the area.

People were advised to take care of their health because of the hotter weather by avoiding outdoor work or activities for long periods.

They should also beware of thunderstorms and gusty winds that may occur in some areas.

For the South, isolated thunderstorms were expected because easterly and southeasterly winds covered the Gulf of Thailand, the South and the Andaman Sea.

South under watch from Wednesday to Friday, with heavier rain and 2-metre waves

In addition, from Wednesday to Friday, the South will see more rain and heavy rain in some areas because an easterly wave will cover the lower South.

People in the South should beware of the danger from heavy rain.

In the Gulf of Thailand and the Andaman Sea, waves will be about 1 metre high, and more than 2 metres high in areas with thunderstorms.

Mariners should exercise greater caution when sailing and avoid areas with thunderstorms.

During this period, dust or haze accumulation in upper Thailand is at a good to moderate level because of rain in some areas.

Weather forecast for Thailand from 6am on Sunday (May 3, 2026) to 6am on Monday (May 4, 2026)

Northern region

  • Hot during the day, with very hot conditions in some areas.
  • Thunderstorms were forecast for 10% of the area, with gusty winds in some places, mostly in Mae Hong Son, Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Phayao, Tak and Phetchabun.
  • Minimum temperatures 23-26 degrees Celsius; maximum temperatures 36-40 degrees Celsius.
  • Southwesterly winds 5-15km/h.

Northeastern region

  • Hot during the day.
  • Thunderstorms were forecast for 10% of the area, with gusty winds in some places, mostly in Nong Khai, Bueng Kan, Nong Bua Lam Phu, Udon Thani, Sakon Nakhon, Nakhon Phanom, Chaiyaphum and Nakhon Ratchasima.
  • Minimum temperatures 23-26 degrees Celsius; maximum temperatures 36-38 degrees Celsius.
  • Southeasterly winds 10-15km/h.

Central region

  • Hot during the day, with very hot conditions in some areas.
  • Thunderstorms were forecast for 10% of the area, with gusty winds in some places, mostly in Kanchanaburi, Lop Buri, Saraburi, Ratchaburi, Samut Songkhram, Samut Sakhon and Nakhon Pathom.
  • Minimum temperatures 25-27 degrees Celsius; maximum temperatures 38-40 degrees Celsius.
  • Southerly winds 10-15km/h.

Eastern region

  • Hot during the day.
  • Thunderstorms were forecast for 20% of the area, with gusty winds in some places, mostly in Nakhon Nayok, Prachin Buri, Sa Kaeo, Chachoengsao, Chon Buri, Rayong, Chanthaburi and Trat.
  • Minimum temperatures 25-28 degrees Celsius; maximum temperatures 34-38 degrees Celsius.
  • Southerly winds 15-30km/h.
  • Waves about 1 metre high, and more than 2 metres high in areas with thunderstorms.

Southern region (east coast)

  • Hot during the day.
  • Thunderstorms were forecast for 20% of the area, mostly in Surat Thani, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Phatthalung and Songkhla.
  • Minimum temperatures 24-28 degrees Celsius; maximum temperatures 35-38 degrees Celsius.
  • Southeasterly winds 15-30km/h.
  • Waves about 1 metre high, and more than 2 metres high in areas with thunderstorms.

Southern region (west coast)

  • Hot during the day.
  • Thunderstorms were forecast for 30% of the area, mostly in Phang Nga, Phuket, Krabi, Trang and Satun.
  • Minimum temperatures 24-26 degrees Celsius; maximum temperatures 35-36 degrees Celsius.
  • Easterly winds 10-30km/h.
  • Waves below 1 metre high, and more than 1 metre high in areas with thunderstorms.

Bangkok and its vicinity

  • Hot during the day.
  • Thunderstorms were forecast for 20% of the area, with gusty winds in some places.
  • Minimum temperatures 26-28 degrees Celsius; maximum temperatures 36-39 degrees Celsius.
  • Southerly winds 10-20km/h.
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