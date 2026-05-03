44 Thai provinces warned of heavy rain, thunderstorms and strong winds

The Thai Meteorological Department’s weather forecast for Sunday (May 3, 2026) warned 44 provinces across Thailand to prepare for heavy rain and thunderstorms.

Bangkok and its vicinity, as well as the eastern region, were forecast to see thunderstorms covering 20% of the area, accompanied by strong winds.

The South should be closely monitored from Wednesday (May 6) to Friday (May 8), when rainfall is expected to increase, and waves could rise above 2 metres.

Mariners were advised to avoid sailing in areas with thunderstorms because of the danger.

The 24-hour forecast said upper Thailand would be hot during the day, with very hot conditions in some areas of the North and Central region.

Thunderstorms and gusty winds were still possible in some places.

This was because a heat low-pressure cell covered upper Thailand, while southwesterly and southeasterly winds brought moisture into the area.

People were advised to take care of their health because of the hotter weather by avoiding outdoor work or activities for long periods.

They should also beware of thunderstorms and gusty winds that may occur in some areas.

For the South, isolated thunderstorms were expected because easterly and southeasterly winds covered the Gulf of Thailand, the South and the Andaman Sea.