Thai security agencies see rights strategy in Cambodia’s UNCLOS move

This is not unlike the case of Cambodia’s construction of a sediment-trapping dam, which affected Thai sovereignty and changed the ecosystem by blocking sediment from flowing down to Ban Hat Lek in Khlong Yai district of Thailand’s Trat province. It caused about 3,000 square metres of land to disappear, while a resort and casino in Koh Kong, Cambodia, gained about 30,000 square metres.

However, excavation of the Funan Techo Canal would have a heavier impact on Thailand in economic and trade terms, because in the future it is possible that the canal could become an important trading area or economic zone, diverting cargo ship routes so they would no longer need to stop at Thai ports such as Khlong Toei Port.

At the same time, it would affect the Eastern Economic Corridor (EEC), a special economic zone on the eastern coast of the Gulf of Thailand. In addition, environmental problems would follow, with brackish water flowing into central Bangkok.

But Vietnam would be more severely affected. In addition to losing trade benefits, Cambodia’s goal in excavating the Funan Techo Canal is to create a water transport route connecting Phnom Penh to the Gulf of Thailand, reducing dependence on Vietnam by no longer having to pass through the country.

On the environmental side, it would affect the flow of water in the Mekong River and could affect water volumes and agricultural production in the Mekong Delta in southern Vietnam, because the canal excavation could divert more water from the Mekong River into the Bassac River, reducing the amount of water flowing into the Mekong Delta.

As a result, agricultural areas in southern Vietnam, especially the Mekong Delta, which is regarded as the country’s most important breadbasket and a main source of food production, such as rice and fisheries, could face immediate collapse.

If Vietnam succeeds in building the road and bridge linking Phu Quoc island, it would close off the Funan Techo Canal, preventing Cambodia from freely sending cargo ships in and out of the country as hoped, while also preventing impacts on agricultural areas.

A security source said the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea, or UNCLOS, as maritime law, applies to States Parties that have ratified it and must be respected. After the Thai side cancelled MOU44, Cambodia ratified UNCLOS to preserve its rights because, under the law, if a country has not ratified it, then when any rules are discussed, that country will not be invited to explain its position because it is not a member.

“When Cambodia has ratified it, Cambodia must return to maritime law. This is a positive development because, for Thailand, the law of the sea is a matter of exercising and asserting rights. All countries regard it as a point of law. Cambodia is also using the same criteria as Vietnam,” the security source said.

Therefore, the issue to watch is that Cambodia’s decision to become a party to UNCLOS indicates that Cambodia may have a card up its sleeve in its disputes with both Thailand and Vietnam. If agreements cannot be reached, the disputes are likely to move towards the international arena, including through arbitration.