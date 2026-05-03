Thailand, US deepen fight against scam gangs and human trafficking

Rachada Dhnadirek, spokesperson for the Prime Minister’s Office, said Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul had declared in his policy statement to Parliament that suppressing transnational criminal networks and scammer operations was a national agenda.

A major result was the prosecution, seizure and freezing of assets linked to Ben Smith, Yim Leak and their associates, worth more than THB20 billion, with the investigation also expanded to other groups involved in offences using Thailand as a base for money laundering.

A large call-centre network along the Thai-Cambodian border had also been dismantled; more than 10,000 forced labour victims of several nationalities were found.

They had been deceived and forced to work in romance scams and investment scams.

The prime minister stressed that all sectors “must wipe out call-centre gangs and human-trafficking networks along the border, both inside and outside the country. We will absolutely not allow Thailand to be a transit route for these criminal networks.”