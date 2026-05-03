Thailand, US deepen fight against scam gangs and human trafficking

Rachada Dhnadirek, spokesperson for the Prime Minister’s Office, said Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul had declared in his policy statement to Parliament that suppressing transnational criminal networks and scammer operations was a national agenda.
A major result was the prosecution, seizure and freezing of assets linked to Ben Smith, Yim Leak and their associates, worth more than THB20 billion, with the investigation also expanded to other groups involved in offences using Thailand as a base for money laundering.
A large call-centre network along the Thai-Cambodian border had also been dismantled; more than 10,000 forced labour victims of several nationalities were found.
They had been deceived and forced to work in romance scams and investment scams.
The prime minister stressed that all sectors “must wipe out call-centre gangs and human-trafficking networks along the border, both inside and outside the country. We will absolutely not allow Thailand to be a transit route for these criminal networks.”
Most recently, Thailand and the United States held talks in Washington DC from Tuesday (April 21, 2026) to Saturday (April 25, 2026).
Thai agencies, led by Pol Gen Thatchai Pitaneelaboot of the Royal Thai Police, together with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Ministry of Social Development and Human Security and the Ministry of Labour, will work with US agencies to upgrade cooperation and deliver concrete results in suppressing transnational call-centre gangs, human trafficking and online crime.
The two sides will exchange information and set detailed working approaches.
In the past year, many Americans were victims, with damage amounting to more than US$6 billion, or about THB190 billion.
The government spokesperson added that, from government policy to serious operations, Thailand could set a goal of raising its status in the human-trafficking assessment from Tier 2, where it has remained for four consecutive years, to Tier 1.
This would strengthen the country’s image and build confidence in the economy, investment and tourism.
The Royal Thai Police is preparing to launch the “SHIELD” system in June 2026 as a hub for information exchange among more than 10 member countries, to prevent and suppress call-centre gangs and human-trafficking networks in the region more effectively.
Moreover, Thailand received praise from the United States for establishing Warroom IAC, which can integrate information with financial institutions and mobile network operators, leading to the freezing of accounts and the rapid and efficient recovery of assets for victims.
It also worked closely with the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), leading to the arrest of offenders and the seizure of a large amount of assets.
“Tangible results, including expanded international cooperation, upgraded investigative systems and the continued crackdown on transnational criminal networks, reflect the government’s commitment to protecting the public and safeguarding national security, while sustainably pushing Thailand towards international standards,” the government spokesperson said.