Phuket real estate market ranks second after Greater Bangkok

According to the latest residential market survey as of 2026 by Sopon Pornchokchai, President of the Thai Real Estate Research and Valuation Information Centre at the Agency for Real Estate Affairs Co., Ltd. (www.area.co.th), Phuket property has expanded sharply.

Phuket is the second-largest real estate market, behind only Greater Bangkok.

This is based on the value of real estate products currently awaiting sale in 2026, totalling THB194.545 billion.

Chonburi has the highest number of unsold units after Greater Bangkok, at 39,521 units, but its unsold value is THB160 billion.

It can be said that Phuket property prices average as much as THB12.921 million, while in Chonburi the average price is THB4.048 million.

In terms of unsold units, Phuket still trails Greater Bangkok, Chonburi, Rayong and Chiang Mai.

At the end of 2025, the Thai Real Estate Research and Valuation Information Centre at the Agency for Real Estate Affairs Co., Ltd. surveyed 777 property projects across Phuket Island and found that 47% were in the Thalang district, 38% in the Mueang Phuket district and 15% in the Kathu district.

Together they comprised 88,997 units, of which 62,132 had been sold, and 9,463 remained for sale.

The monthly sales rate was 4.4%, which is considered higher than in Bangkok.