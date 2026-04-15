Songkran crowds lift spending across Thailand’s key tourist hubs

Songkran 2026 has brought a surge in tourism activity across Thailand, with major destinations including Phuket, Chiang Mai, Pattaya and Hat Yai reporting vibrant crowds and strong festive spending throughout the holiday period.





Shopping centres under Central Pattana nationwide have seen lively atmospheres, as both Thai and international visitors continued to take part in water celebrations and festival activities across multiple locations.

Central shopping centres across the country have rolled out a wide range of Songkran programmes, including water-play zones, live music stages, artist performances, DJ sets and cultural activities tailored to each location. These have been designed to meet the needs of both local visitors and tourists travelling across different provinces during the festival.

In Bangkok, the festive mood has remained strong, particularly at CentralWorld, where the final day of the “PEPSI Presents THAI LIZM 2026” event drew large crowds from afternoon through to the evening. The event featured water activities, concerts and DJ performances, creating a continuous entertainment atmosphere throughout the day.