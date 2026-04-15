Songkran crowds lift spending across Thailand’s key tourist hubs

Songkran 2026 has brought a surge in tourism activity across Thailand, with major destinations including Phuket, Chiang Mai, Pattaya and Hat Yai reporting vibrant crowds and strong festive spending throughout the holiday period.
Shopping centres under Central Pattana nationwide have seen lively atmospheres, as both Thai and international visitors continued to take part in water celebrations and festival activities across multiple locations.
Central shopping centres across the country have rolled out a wide range of Songkran programmes, including water-play zones, live music stages, artist performances, DJ sets and cultural activities tailored to each location. These have been designed to meet the needs of both local visitors and tourists travelling across different provinces during the festival.
In Bangkok, the festive mood has remained strong, particularly at CentralWorld, where the final day of the “PEPSI Presents THAI LIZM 2026” event drew large crowds from afternoon through to the evening. The event featured water activities, concerts and DJ performances, creating a continuous entertainment atmosphere throughout the day.
Looking ahead, CentralWorld is set to host the “FWD Music Live Fest 5” from April 17 to 19, with three days of performances by artists and bands aimed at sustaining visitor traffic during the later phase of the festival.
Across the regions, Central shopping centres in Bangkok and surrounding areas, including Lat Phrao, WestGate, Ayutthaya and Nakhon Pathom, have scheduled Songkran events from April 13 to 19.
In the eastern region, activities have been organised across Chon Buri, Rayong, Si Racha, Pattaya and Marina Outlet, running between April 10 and 19.
Northern provinces including Nakhon Sawan, Phitsanulok, Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai and Lampang have hosted events between April 12 and 17, with some locations continuing beyond those dates.
In the South, celebrations have taken place in Hat Yai, Phuket, Samui, Surat Thani and Krabi between April 11 and 15, while northeastern provinces such as Khon Kaen, Nakhon Ratchasima, Ubon Ratchathani and Udon Thani have held events from April 12 to 16.
Many areas are also preparing for extended festivities during the “Wan Lai” period, particularly in Pattaya from April 18 to 19, along with additional music and entertainment events in other locations to accommodate continued tourist travel.
Under the “Thailand’s Songkran Festival 2026” campaign, Central shopping centres nationwide are continuing to organise activities across all regions, supporting travel and tourism flows and sustaining the festive atmosphere into the closing days of Songkran this year.