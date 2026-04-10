Phuket Water Festival Returns for Its 11th Year This Songkran

The island has always had its own way of welcoming the Thai New Year. This year, the celebrations go bigger — and deeper — than ever before.

Phuket's Songkran celebrations have long stood apart from the rest of Thailand's Travel — not merely for the scale of the water fights, but for the particular alchemy of beach culture, Sino-Portuguese heritage, and deep Buddhist tradition that gives the island its distinct New Year character.

In Phuket, lively battles at Patong draw the young and adventurous, while quieter, more reflective zones at Kata and Karon let families and older visitors join in safely Highlights Travel — a rare festival that genuinely offers something for everyone.

This year, that spirit is formalised and amplified through the Phuket Water Festival 2026: "Sanuk Sanaan, Songkran Baan Chan" (roughly, "Joyful Songkran, My Hometown") — now in its 11th consecutive edition, running from 11 to 13 April at Patong Beach and Wat Mai Khao, with highlight activities along the shoreline from 3pm to 9pm each evening.

A Festival with Roots, Not Just Revelry

The timing carries fresh weight this year. In 2024, UNESCO certified Songkran as part of humanity's intangible cultural heritage list Wikipedia — a recognition that has prompted Thailand to elevate its Songkran offerings nationally.

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) has confirmed that total tourism revenue during 11–15 April is projected to reach approximately 30.35 billion baht, a 6% increase year-on-year, with international arrivals forecast at 500,000 visitors TAT Newsroom — figures that underscore just how seriously Thailand is investing in the festival as a cultural export.

