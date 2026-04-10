Phuket Water Festival Returns for Its 11th Year This Songkran

The island has always had its own way of welcoming the Thai New Year. This year, the celebrations go bigger — and deeper — than ever before.
Phuket's Songkran celebrations have long stood apart from the rest of Thailand's Travel — not merely for the scale of the water fights, but for the particular alchemy of beach culture, Sino-Portuguese heritage, and deep Buddhist tradition that gives the island its distinct New Year character.
In Phuket, lively battles at Patong draw the young and adventurous, while quieter, more reflective zones at Kata and Karon let families and older visitors join in safely Highlights Travel — a rare festival that genuinely offers something for everyone.
This year, that spirit is formalised and amplified through the Phuket Water Festival 2026: "Sanuk Sanaan, Songkran Baan Chan" (roughly, "Joyful Songkran, My Hometown") — now in its 11th consecutive edition, running from 11 to 13 April at Patong Beach and Wat Mai Khao, with highlight activities along the shoreline from 3pm to 9pm each evening.
A Festival with Roots, Not Just Revelry
The timing carries fresh weight this year. In 2024, UNESCO certified Songkran as part of humanity's intangible cultural heritage list Wikipedia — a recognition that has prompted Thailand to elevate its Songkran offerings nationally.
The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) has confirmed that total tourism revenue during 11–15 April is projected to reach approximately 30.35 billion baht, a 6% increase year-on-year, with international arrivals forecast at 500,000 visitors TAT Newsroom — figures that underscore just how seriously Thailand is investing in the festival as a cultural export.
In Phuket, the Water Festival leans into this mandate with what organisers describe as "10 auspicious activities" — a programme woven around temple ceremonies, cultural performances and community engagement rather than water fights alone.
On the morning of 13 April at Wat Mai Khao, visitors are invited to join traditional merit-making ceremonies, the bathing of Buddha images, and the pouring of water on respected elders — rituals that lie at the very heart of what Songkran means.
At Patong Beach in the evenings, the atmosphere shifts: Thai-Chinese cultural performances, contemporary music from local schools including Ban Mai Khao School and Theppanimit School, community market stalls, and locally produced food and drink create the kind of relaxed, layered festival atmosphere that is increasingly rare in an age of ticketed mega-events.
On 13 April, a beach clean-up at Mai Khao — near the runway of Sirinath National Park — adds a quietly meaningful note to the festivities.
ThaiBev's Role: Platform, Not Patron
Thai Beverage Public Company Limited (ThaiBev) sponsors and produces the event, now in over a decade of continuous investment in Songkran celebration across the country.
The company's involvement in Phuket Water Festival is part of a broader national footprint that this year includes Water Festival events in Bangkok's historic riverside temples — including Wat Pho, Wat Arun, Wat Kanlayanamitr, Wat Rakhang, and Wat Prayunwongsa — as well as at Asiatique and ICONSIAM along the Chao Phraya, running from 13 to 15 April.
In the North, celebrations are centred at Wat Chedi Luang in Chiang Mai and along Ratchawithi Road in Lamphun from 11 to 13 April, and in the Northeast, Ban Chiang in Udon Thani (12–14 April) and Wat Chaisri in Khon Kaen (13–15 April) join the network.
The company's stated philosophy is to act as what it calls a "host" rather than an owner — providing infrastructure and reach while allowing local cultural identity to set the tone.
In Phuket, that approach is visible: the event is positioned around community storytelling, local identity products, and grassroots performance rather than commercial spectacle.
Where and When
For visitors heading to Phuket this Songkran, the Water Festival provides a well-organised entry point into the island's celebrations.
Traditional ceremonies and the biggest water fights peak on April 13, especially around Wat Mai Khao, Dibuk Road, and Phuket Old Town Asia Portal, and Bangla Road in Patong remains the festival's high-energy epicentre, running until late into the night Phuket 101.
Those seeking quieter shores can head to Kata or Karon for a more family-friendly atmosphere, while Phuket Old Town's Thalang Road, with its retro-themed processions and Sino-Portuguese streetscapes, offers a Songkran experience that is closer in spirit to what the festival has always been.
The broader TAT-backed national calendar, under the campaign "Once in a Lifetime: Experience Songkran in Thailand" TAT Newsroom, confirms Phuket as one of five signature cities for Songkran 2026 alongside Chiang Mai, Khon Kaen, Chon Buri, and Nakhon Si Thammarat — a distinction that reflects the island's growing reputation not just as a beach destination, but as a credible home for living Thai culture.
Updates and event details are available at Facebook: Water Festival Thailand.
Phuket Water Festival 2026 runs 11–13 April at Patong Beach (3–9pm daily) and Wat Mai Khao (morning of 13 April).